This Is Louisiana's Most Popular New Year's Resolution

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As 2022 draws to a close and the anticipation for what the new year will bring , people around the country are thinking of the perfect New Year's resolution to give them a fresh start in 2023.

Zippia used Google Trends to analyze the most searched questions relating to New Year's resolutions to determine the most popular resolution for each state, and the overwhelming top choice may come as a surprise.

While New Year's resolutions are most associated with dieting and going to the gym, the trending resolution for 2023 sees people be more interested in improving their mental health. Seeking therapy is the most popular resolution for the new year, being the top choice for 12 states, while the desire to lose weight comes in second, being the top choice for eight states. Other popular resolutions include dating, finding a new job, saving money and getting better sleep.

So what are Louisianans hoping for in the new year?

According to the site, going to therapy is the most popular New Year's resolution for people in Louisiana. As the new year brings a new chance to refocus on what is important, many people around the Pelican State are hoping to work on themselves and improve their mental health.

As stated above, Louisiana isn't the only state interested in trying out therapy in 2023. Eleven other states also shared the resolution, including: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Check out Zippia 's full report to see the top New Year's resolution in each state.

New Orleans, LA
