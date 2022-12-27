ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
denvergazette.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Year in Photos - The Denver Gazette

As 2022 comes to a close, the Denver Gazette presents to you, our readers, some of the most inspirational, devastating, celebratory and impactful photos captured by our photographers and partners throughout the year. From the Marshall Fire aftermath to the deep freeze before Christmas, these images reflect the people and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season

Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday

Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New details emerge for updated fees for trash pickup next year

Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year. Charges range from $9 per month for a small bin, $13 per month for a medium-sized bin, to $21 per month for a large bin. Vanessa Lacayo, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, chatted with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss the changes and why they're being implemented. "As a city, we have some new services that we're going to be starting next year," Lacayo said.The updated fees come as Denver plans...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO

