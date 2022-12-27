Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Father drives over 2,000 miles to bring home daughter stranded by Southwest
A California man couldn’t wait for Southwest Airlines to resume operations and decided to drive to the airport in Denver, Colorado, where his daughter had been stranded since Dec. 24. The trip lasted more than 30 hours and tallied 2,200 miles in total. "If I have to, I have...
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Southwest Airlines cancellation woes last another day Thursday going into holiday weekend
Denver continued to be a the top of the list for Southwest Airlines cancellations with around 300 into and out of Denver International Airport Thursday. In a Thursday news release which expressed “our deepest apologies,” the company is promising that the backlog will lift by the holiday weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado
The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
Heavy snow grinds traffic to a halt on I-70 near Denver leaving motorists stuck for hours
Numerous accidents amid snow-slicked roads resulted in travel headaches for parts of Colorado Wednesday, including one backup on Interstate 70 that left motorists stranded for more than 8 hours. Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of...
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
United, American cap some fares amid Southwest cancellations
Two major airlines announced they would cap fares to select cities in order to help travelers whose flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines find alternative ways of getting to their destinations.
Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard
A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
denvergazette.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Year in Photos - The Denver Gazette
As 2022 comes to a close, the Denver Gazette presents to you, our readers, some of the most inspirational, devastating, celebratory and impactful photos captured by our photographers and partners throughout the year. From the Marshall Fire aftermath to the deep freeze before Christmas, these images reflect the people and...
10,000 pieces of luggage unclaimed at Denver airport
Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.
Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season
Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow
According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals from last night's heavy snow event that buried the Denver metro area in fresh snow
We said the snow would be heavy! And goodness was it. Even after a slow changeover for some Wednesday evening, much of the greater metro area managed to see the high-end (and more!) snowfall totals we discussed were possible in yesterday's update. Below is a look at some of these...
Denver International Airport CEO says Southwest issues were preventable
In the days following a swath of airline cancellations that stranded thousands of holiday travelers, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington says he believes the situation was preventable.
Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday
Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
New details emerge for updated fees for trash pickup next year
Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year. Charges range from $9 per month for a small bin, $13 per month for a medium-sized bin, to $21 per month for a large bin. Vanessa Lacayo, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, chatted with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss the changes and why they're being implemented. "As a city, we have some new services that we're going to be starting next year," Lacayo said.The updated fees come as Denver plans...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Comments / 0