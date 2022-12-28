ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea report: Blues lead race for Declan Rice but hurdles remain

By Greg Lea
 4 days ago

Chelsea are leading the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to reports, with the England international determined to seek pastures new ahead of next season.

Manchester City , Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with Rice's signature, but Chelsea are thought to be in pole position as things stand.

That is according to a report by The Athletic , which states that the Blues may benefit from the fact that Rice was previously on their books as a youngster.

The midfielder, who is valued at £70.8m by Transfermarkt , is under contract with West Ham until 2024, although the club has the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

But Rice has already hinted that he wishes to leave West Ham at the end of the current campaign.

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies," he said during the World Cup.

“You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.”

The midfielder has reportedly rejected three contract offers from the Hammers, making it clear that he believes his long-term future lies away from the London Stadium.

Rice and his current team return to Premier League action against Brentford on Friday, with West Ham currently just one point above the relegation zone .

