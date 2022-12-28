Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Watertown man with autism headlines art exhibit in Cambridge
WATERTOWN, Mass — There’s an art exhibit going on right now at LabCentral, a shared biotech laboratory in Cambridge’s Kendal Square, that features the work of an artist who has found his voice through art. The exhibit is called “What I See” and it features the inspiring...
Roxbury man looking for answers after stuck on an MBTA elevator for nearly an hour
ROXBURY, Mass. — A Roxbury man wants answers and accountability after getting stuck on an elevator at the Roxbury Crossing T-stop for 40 minutes. And it took a call to 911 to get him out. Luckily, James Puopolo wasn’t injured, but he lost several hours of a busy day...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
eastietimes.com
A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston
The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
The Best Neighborhood In Boston
Home to plenty of history, prestigious academics, and culture, Boston has been a mainstay American city since its inception. Here's Boston's top neighborhood.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
Dorchester Reporter
In Memoriam Dorchester 2022
They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break
BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
travelawaits.com
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Comments / 0