Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston

The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
BOSTON, MA
POPSUGAR

What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert

Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

In Memoriam Dorchester 2022

They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
BOSTON, MA
travelawaits.com

7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
BOSTON, MA

