Angel Holdren
3d ago
I know a few people who have these and they can move them from their back into the front of their stomach and they won't remove them and I went through hell with the pain of having a temporary one and it didn't do anything
Shelly Alshahiri
3d ago
I got a medical implant in my back today I’m walking good because of this stimulator I’m glad I got mine done
jada young
3d ago
People in pain need their pain medication. The government needs to give it back to us.
