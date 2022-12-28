ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Holdren
3d ago

I know a few people who have these and they can move them from their back into the front of their stomach and they won't remove them and I went through hell with the pain of having a temporary one and it didn't do anything

Shelly Alshahiri
3d ago

I got a medical implant in my back today I’m walking good because of this stimulator I’m glad I got mine done

jada young
3d ago

People in pain need their pain medication. The government needs to give it back to us.

