ourquadcities.com
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
KWQC
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance
LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond. The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1. The band will be one of 28 musical acts...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn to close its doors
Iowa's News Now has confirmed the historic Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closing its doors on January 8, 2023. Assistant Manager Katy Wells says the restaurant plans to close indefinitely. At this time, Wells did not give a reason for the closure. The Hamburg Inn is a regular...
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
