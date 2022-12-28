Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 5 – 11, 2022
Charlz Whitney Strong, Duluth: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding -exceed limit 68/55, fees and fines $50. 2) petty misdemeanor drivers license – driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type, multiple licenses prohibited, fees and fines $185. Jennifer Lee Ann Strickland, Willmar: petty misdemeanor drivers license –...
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Bass Lake Road Bridge Between Crystal, Brooklyn Center on List for Improvements
A bridge on Bass Lake Road between Crystal and Brooklyn Center is on the list to be replaced in 2026. The $1.6 million project received federal funding approved by the Metropolitan Council recently. “We do everything we can to put in the most cost-effective structure and to get the most...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Down in the Valley’s Crystal Location Closes its Doors on Saturday
“It’s been a great run with a lot of great support in this year,” said General Manager Scott Farrell. “Twenty-five years of some really good biz, and being a part of the community here has been great.”. Farrell says there are sales underway on music, clothing and...
Calvin Peterson
92-year-old CALVIN MERTON PETERSON passed away on December 21, 2022 at the Ebenezer Ridges Health Center in Burnsville, Minnesota from congestive heart failure, complicated by Covid. Calvin was a 1950 Litchfield High School graduate. A Celebration of Calvin’s Life will be held this spring, the date to be announced by...
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Foley Police Looking For Missing Woman
(KNSI) – Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing woman last seen in Foley. According to police, Amber Sieling is unaccounted for since leaving a residence in Foley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is known to frequent Kwik Trips and Casey’s stores in the St Cloud area. Police had no other details to release at this time.
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
Sherburne County Sheriff's Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s): Jake Nelson Sable, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.; Terry David Gabrelcik, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI; Kayla Ann Marie Daily, 27 of No Permanent Address for MSD Trespassing and MSD Shoplifting; Angelina Rose Boehm, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle; Charles Kenneth Ashley, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault; Arthur Richard Jones, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
Former Minnesota teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at 8-year-old student, knocking out tooth
A former Minnesota teacher pleaded guilty to third-degree assault after an incident caught on video where she threw a hockey stick at an 8-year-old student.
