Litchfield, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for Dec. 5 – 11, 2022

Charlz Whitney Strong, Duluth: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding -exceed limit 68/55, fees and fines $50. 2) petty misdemeanor drivers license – driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type, multiple licenses prohibited, fees and fines $185. Jennifer Lee Ann Strickland, Willmar: petty misdemeanor drivers license –...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN
klfdradio.com

Calvin Peterson

92-year-old CALVIN MERTON PETERSON passed away on December 21, 2022 at the Ebenezer Ridges Health Center in Burnsville, Minnesota from congestive heart failure, complicated by Covid. Calvin was a 1950 Litchfield High School graduate. A Celebration of Calvin’s Life will be held this spring, the date to be announced by...
BURNSVILLE, MN
kvsc.org

Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
MELROSE, MN
willmarradio.com

Two Willmar teens still missing

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Foley Police Looking For Missing Woman

(KNSI) – Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing woman last seen in Foley. According to police, Amber Sieling is unaccounted for since leaving a residence in Foley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is known to frequent Kwik Trips and Casey’s stores in the St Cloud area. Police had no other details to release at this time.
FOLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s): Jake Nelson Sable, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.; Terry David Gabrelcik, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI; Kayla Ann Marie Daily, 27 of No Permanent Address for MSD Trespassing and MSD Shoplifting; Angelina Rose Boehm, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle; Charles Kenneth Ashley, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault; Arthur Richard Jones, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
LITTLE FALLS, MN

