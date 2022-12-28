Read full article on original website
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Photos of ice-covered piers and homes hit by the deadly blizzard look like something out of a sci-fi movie
Winter storm Elliott dumped four feet of snow on Buffalo, New York, over Christmas weekend, in what has been called a "blizzard of the century."
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
The Weather Channel
New Year's Winter Storm To Spread From California To Plains And Upper Midwest
A winter storm tapping an atmospheric river of moisture will hit California this weekend. It could produce flooding rainfall in addition to heavy Sierra snow. This system could turn into a snowstorm for parts of the Plains and upper Midwest to begin the first full week of 2023. A winter...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Unload in Western U.S.; Major Travel Disruptions Expected from Washington to California
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Western U.S. could expect heavy rain and wind this week, resulting in major travel disruptions. While some portions of the United States could receive heavy snow, Western U.S. residents could anticipate both rounds of rain and mountain snow that could continue until the end of the month.
Couple Trapped in Home for 15 Days After Snow Turns to 'Cement'
The couple has endured a plethora of potentially fatal challenges, including frozen pipes and running out of propane.
Narcity
Niagara Falls Nearly Froze Over After The Storm & The Photos Look Like A Winter Wonderland
A severe cold snap in Ontario has turned Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland and the photos surfacing online are here to prove it. With all the snow and spine-chilling temperatures that Ontario has been receiving, it's no wonder the iconic falls became half-frozen with sheets of ice and frosty mists.
Incredibly Rare 'Snow Devil' Caught on Dashcam
The snownado is a rarely seen (and filmed) weather event, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Two Children Fall Through Frozen Georgia Lake, One Dead
Tragedy has struck in Georgia after two children are plunged into icy waters after falling through a frozen lake. One of the children died as a result of the tragedy and the other is facing injuries. According to reports, first responders were called to the scene when two children fell...
Historic blizzard turns row of Ontario houses into stunning ‘ice town’
Incredible drone footage shows a row of houses fully crystallised in ice, turning Ontario’s Fort Erie town into a fairytale “ice town”.A historic blizzard that hit the US and Canada over the Christmas weekend brought strong winds, freezing rain, heavy snowfall, power outages to entire regions.Entire rows of houses can be seen coated in ice as a result of the weather.Canada’s Niagara region - which includes Fort Erie, Crystal Beach, Port Colborne, and Wainfleet - declared a state of emergency after wind and snow battered areas near Lake Erie and the US border.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo neighbourhood buried under blanket of snow amid fatal stormFist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argumentThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
2023 to kick off with another snowstorm for the northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. A storm that crashed onshore in California with flooding rain...
BBC
Travel warnings for ice and rail disruption
Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements - as well as ongoing disruption on the railways. A Met Office yellow alert for ice is in force for the whole of Scotland until 11:00 on Monday. The main rail line between Glasgow and north west of...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Idaho murder arrest, Southwest delays declining
An Idaho murder suspect has been taken into custody; Southwest Airlines appears back on track after a week of cancellations and chaos; and heavy metals in chocolate. These stories and more highlight the Straight Arrow News midday rundown for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Suspect in custody for Idaho murders. The...
petapixel.com
The Deadly Snowstorm of ’22: Historic Photos of Blizzard from 100 Years Ago
2022 has brought a deadly snowstorm across parts of North America, leaving at least 62 dead. 100 years ago, in 1922, another terrible blizzard ravaged the United States. These amazing photos, part of the Library of Congress’s collection, depict what became known as the Knickerbocker storm. They show some people enjoying the intense snowfall, but they also show the tragedy that the freak weather brought.
ktalnews.com
Fine New Year’s Weekend, severe storms Monday
It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking yesterday and last night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and the upper 40s to low 50’s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.
Gizmodo
U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives
2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
'Atmospheric river' hits US West Coast with rain and snow as satellites watch from space
Satellites are assisting with local forecasts of floods in California, after spending much of 2022 assisting the Golden State with drought and wildfire management.
BBC
Buffalo man hailed a hero for saving lives during deadly blizzard
A man who got stuck in his car during the deadly Buffalo blizzard last week is being hailed as a hero for saving more than a dozen lives. After breaking into a nearby school in New York's Erie County for shelter, Jay Withey, 27, went back into the storm, searching for others.
dallasexpress.com
Egg Prices Soar Amid Bird Flu Outbreaks
While other meats, poultry, and fish items have increased by 8.8% in the last year, the price of eggs has seen a staggering 39.8% uptick due to the bird flu. Avian influenza, or bird flu, is highly contagious among birds and can be spread through their saliva, nasal secretions, and feces, according to the CDC.
