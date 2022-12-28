It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking yesterday and last night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and the upper 40s to low 50’s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO