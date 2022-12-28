ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Unload in Western U.S.; Major Travel Disruptions Expected from Washington to California

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Western U.S. could expect heavy rain and wind this week, resulting in major travel disruptions. While some portions of the United States could receive heavy snow, Western U.S. residents could anticipate both rounds of rain and mountain snow that could continue until the end of the month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Historic blizzard turns row of Ontario houses into stunning ‘ice town’

Incredible drone footage shows a row of houses fully crystallised in ice, turning Ontario’s Fort Erie town into a fairytale “ice town”.A historic blizzard that hit the US and Canada over the Christmas weekend brought strong winds, freezing rain, heavy snowfall, power outages to entire regions.Entire rows of houses can be seen coated in ice as a result of the weather.Canada’s Niagara region - which includes Fort Erie, Crystal Beach, Port Colborne, and Wainfleet - declared a state of emergency after wind and snow battered areas near Lake Erie and the US border.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo neighbourhood buried under blanket of snow amid fatal stormFist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argumentThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
BBC

Travel warnings for ice and rail disruption

Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements - as well as ongoing disruption on the railways. A Met Office yellow alert for ice is in force for the whole of Scotland until 11:00 on Monday. The main rail line between Glasgow and north west of...
straightarrownews.com

Midday rundown: Idaho murder arrest, Southwest delays declining

An Idaho murder suspect has been taken into custody; Southwest Airlines appears back on track after a week of cancellations and chaos; and heavy metals in chocolate. These stories and more highlight the Straight Arrow News midday rundown for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Suspect in custody for Idaho murders. The...
IDAHO STATE
petapixel.com

The Deadly Snowstorm of ’22: Historic Photos of Blizzard from 100 Years Ago

2022 has brought a deadly snowstorm across parts of North America, leaving at least 62 dead. 100 years ago, in 1922, another terrible blizzard ravaged the United States. These amazing photos, part of the Library of Congress’s collection, depict what became known as the Knickerbocker storm. They show some people enjoying the intense snowfall, but they also show the tragedy that the freak weather brought.
WASHINGTON, DC
ktalnews.com

Fine New Year’s Weekend, severe storms Monday

It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking yesterday and last night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and the upper 40s to low 50’s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives

2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
ALABAMA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Egg Prices Soar Amid Bird Flu Outbreaks

While other meats, poultry, and fish items have increased by 8.8% in the last year, the price of eggs has seen a staggering 39.8% uptick due to the bird flu. Avian influenza, or bird flu, is highly contagious among birds and can be spread through their saliva, nasal secretions, and feces, according to the CDC.
DALLAS, TX

