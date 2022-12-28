ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores 48 Points In Win Over Raptors After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year

A new year is upon us, and that's good news for the Lakers — 2022 was not very kind to them. The Lakers have been pretty bad this year for lack of a better word, and sadly, LeBron James is in the thick of it. James, who is still playing at an elite superstar level, missed the playoffs last season (and was never close to making it), and is en route to missing the playoffs for the first time in back-to-back seasons in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look

The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday. He is also taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia. During the game, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about James that is going viral on Twitter. Tatum: "Sitting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: an NBA coach has considered resigning from his position

The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general manager Landry Fields since Fields took over the position last week.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama

The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

