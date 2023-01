MILWAUKEE, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — It’s federal charges for three people in connection to this month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. The U.S. Attorney’s Office yesterday announced charges in the killing of Aundre Cross. He was gunned down while delivering mail back on December 9th. Investigators found the three by tracking the silver Audi seen near the shooting scene.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO