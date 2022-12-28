Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner
Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
Collider
'Wakanda Forever' Star Letitia Wright Reveals Original Plan for Two Black Panthers in the MCU
The anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived in theaters on November 11, 2022, to critical acclaim. Due to the success of its 2018 predecessor, which crossed $1 billion at the global box office, the excitement for the sequel was understandably palpable. Now that the movie has been out in theaters for almost two months, the film’s stars can now speak freely about the film, the process of bringing the movie together, and other “bittersweet” moments.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
Collider
What Ash Ketchum’s Exit From 'Pokémon' Means for the Franchise
After 25 years, the impossible has happened: Ash Ketchum has finally become the best there ever was. The latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series saw Ash claim victory in the Masters Eight Tournament, becoming the Pokémon World Champion in the process. And as if that wasn't enough, the Pokémon Company revealed that the final episodes of Ultimate Journeys will bring an end to Ash's journey. The next installment will focus on new characters, Liko and Roy as they explore the Paldea region, which was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. And in this writer's humble opinion, it's a breath of fresh air that the franchise sorely needed.
Collider
First ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Reveals Title Card and 2023 Release Window
Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.
Collider
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Image Sees Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
2023 looks to be another stellar year to go to the movies. On the animated and comic book side of the new year, no film is as highly anticipated as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically beloved 2018 Oscar-winner finally hits theaters this June, and in a new image we see Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales taking on a surprising threat.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of the Water' Surpasses $1.3 Billion at Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of the Water is ringing in the new year with continually growing box office success. After hitting the $1 billion mark only a handful of days ago, the film is at $1.37 billion globally and on track to hit $1.4 soon. Despite having released in some international territories before the US, the film hit the billion dollar milestone at just shy of two weeks. It's currently projected to end with a final total somewhere between $1.6 and $1.9 billion.
Collider
'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Reveals Photo of Final Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the entertainment world when it decided to cancel the upcoming film Batgirl despite production having already wrapped. Now, Leslie Grace, who was set to portray the titular Caped Crusader, has shared an image of Batgirl's final costume for the shelved film. In a video on Instagram,...
Collider
Danai Gurira Reunites With Andrew Lincoln in BTS Image From Their 'Walking Dead' Spinoff
The Walking Dead finally concluded its over-a-decade-long run on AMC earlier this year with its eleventh season. While the series itself is completed, that doesn't mean the universe of The Walking Dead is dead and buried with many spinoff series set to join Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of The Walking Dead, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which will see Norman Reedus return to reprise his role as the titular character, and The Walking Dead: Dead City following Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Director Damien Leone Says 'Terrifier 3' Will Be the Scariest
Third time will be more than the charm when it comes to Terrifier 3, a sequel confirmed and promised by the writer and director of the previous Terrifier films, Damien Leone. Now, horror fans have some clues as to the planned atmosphere and goals for Terrifier 3, according to Leone's official Twitter.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
Collider
‘Chicken Run's Anti-Capitalist Politics Make It More Than a Fun Family Favorite
Aardman Animations’ critically acclaimed movie Chicken Run (2000) is an animated classic, popular with adults and children alike. Now over 20 years old, it remains the highest grossing animated movie of all time, a testament to its gripping and emotive action-driven story, and memorable characters. Chicken Run is a prisoner-of-war style escape movie, starring Claymation chickens, who defy their profit-hungry owners, Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy. With the infallible Ginger at the helm (voiced by Julia Sawalha), the chickens strive to evade Mrs. Tweedy’s attempts to turn a profit with her mechanized chicken pie machine, with an ultimate escape into an egalitarian utopia.
Collider
'Loki' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Loki Laufeyson, the Asgardian "God of Mischief" based on the Norse deity, is perhaps the most beloved anti-hero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki initially made an appearance as a villain in the 2011 film Thor as the adoptive son of Odin and adopted brother of the superheroic God of Thunder. Despite being introduced as an enemy, Loki evolved into a beloved character whom fans couldn't help but adore. In 2021, Loki finally got a series focused entirely on his mischief, set right after the Battle of New York in the MCU, almost ten years after his initial debut. The first season of the Loki series amassed a huge following and the popularity of the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, was more than reason enough to keep it going. The six-episode series ended on a cliffhanger that foreshadowed the upcoming season and formally introduced the idea of the Multiverse to Marvel fans, mixing fantasy, mythology, space, and time. The second season of Loki will be part of Phase Five of the MCU and is expected to be more creepy and terrifying than the last one. So here's everything you need to know about Loki Season 2.
Collider
The Best Part of 'Treason' Isn’t Even Charlie Cox
The turn of the new year is proving to be the season of the television spy thriller. On the heels of Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Recruit, Netflix has unveiled yet another entry into the intelligence and espionage category with Treason featuring Daredevil star, Charlie Cox. And while it is a little strange seeing Charlie Cox operate with 20/20 vision, he's not even the best part of the show. That title would be shared among the female characters that orbit Cox's character, Adam Lawrence. Fans of Game of Thrones will recognize Oona Chaplin from the infamous Red Wedding Episode of the series. Here, She plays Lawrence's wife, Maddy De Costa, and is the emotional, beating heart of the five episode series. Also prominently featured is Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Quantum of Solace) as Kara Yerzova, a former Russian spy. Throw in some taut performances from Tracy Ifeachor as American CIA agent, Dede Alexander, and the young Beau Gadsden as Cox's rebellious teen daughter, Ella Lawrence, and it all makes for a committee of strong women that keep Treason moving at a brisk and exciting pace.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Exceeding Box Office Expectations Heading Into New Years Holiday Weekend
Defying all logic, it looks like James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has somehow pulled off a post-pandemic miracle as updated box office projections show the film set to increase its takings by a substantial amount from last weekend's Christmas holiday haul. The film is looking good in its third weekend since release after Friday evening beat its own estimates with a haul of $24.4 million, which is up 27% from a week ago, as well as +7% from last weekend’s Christmas period, and a potential 4-day between $87 million to $92 million, according to industry sources.
Collider
'The Marvels': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Captain Marvel' Sequel
When Is The Marvels Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most recognizable fictional superhero universe to have won audiences' hearts all over the world, or perhaps the entire universe. After the franchise released the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), it was the beginning of something significant for American filmmaking. The franchise has come a long way since then and the Marvel family is ever-growing, even after fans' favorite stars officially wrapped up their legendary roles. There are still an array of characters in Marvel Comics eagerly waiting to make an appearance in the MCU as well as already-introduced ones who have more stories to share. The eagerly anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019, and production on the movie got underway in early 2020. The movie is a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase Four with a highly successful box office run. More of the fresh talent introduced to the Marvel universe, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, will appear in the movie and here's everything we know about it.
Collider
'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Releases First Image of Young Lady Danbury
Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.
Collider
Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2023
While Hulu will be bringing in plenty of great new titles this January, other popular films will be leaving the service, so mark your calendars and prepare for a movie binge if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, because they won't be on the service for much longer. The ever-popular movie musical Mamma Mia! is one of the titles leaving if you're in need of some Meryl Streep and ABBA in your life. The first seven films in the Saw franchise will also be leaving the service in January. Other titles departing include American Assassin, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away.
Collider
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
Comments / 0