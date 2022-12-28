Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Potato Soup (with frozen potatoes)
This Slow Cooker Potato Soup is so fast to throw together thanks to frozen potatoes. A hearty, thick soup with incredible flavor and easy to make!. I love potato soup so much! It is one of my family's favorite comfort foods. I have a recipe where I make it completely from scratch. It's delicious but some days you just don't feel like messing with all that, right? This recipe is my shortcut solution to potato soup. You still get fantastic flavor with a few convenience foods used to help you put a delicious meal on the table without too much effort!
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
A set-it-and-forget-it shortcut version of a classic. Salisbury Steak has a long history of being an economical meal that still manages to feel indulgent. (Not to mention super comforting too!) It’s an easy enough stovetop meal to throw together, but sometimes the crockpot makes things even easier. That’s the case with this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak — same meaty, hearty taste you know and love, with a delicious savory onion gravy, but it’s a set-it-and-forget kind of operation. And we all need those once in a while.
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup Will Warm Up Your Winter
We all know that slow cookers are the perfect appliance for creating hearty dump-and-forget meals, prepared hours ahead, which simmer all afternoon and are ready for the evening meal. This slow cooker chicken noodle soup recipe from The Kitchn is a fine example of what your cooker can do with...
Black-eyed peas and ham, a Southerner's New Year's dinner
Black-eyed peas and ham, a Southerner's New Year's dinner. Oh, the mystical power of those black-eyed peas with ham and collard greens, bringing good luck and good fortune for a flourishing new year!
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice is a classic Chinese take-out dish that everyone loves. It’s a great way to use up leftovers and turn them into something special. Making it yourself at home gives you the opportunity to customize it however you like. Plus, it comes together in about 15 minutes – making for a quick and tasty meal!
‘World’s Best Potatoes’ Recipe Offers Crispy, Buttery, Parmesan-Crusted Goodness
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Roasted potatoes are a classic side dish that complements almost every recipe. There are...
Chicken and Wild Rice Bowls With Roasted Broccoli and Carrot Ginger
3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 8 oz. each, 1.5 lb. total) 4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups) Cook rice according to package directions. Heat oven to 400°, place two racks near the middle of the oven with enough room between to fit a full sheet pan, and line two sheet pans with parchment paper.
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
agupdate.com
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents
½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
macaronikid.com
Slow Cooker Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup Comforts, Soothes
It's the time of year when everyone seems like they're fighting a sniffly nose. That means it's time for some chicken noodle soup! Did you know it's not just an old wives' tale that chicken noodle soup can help you get over an illness?. In fact, the nutrients from chicken...
What Is Ribeye Cap Steak And How Is It Cooked?
There's a reason the ribeye steak is beloved among carnivores. Omaha Steaks reported that it's the most flavorful and tender cut available for a steak. The ribeye is located between the shoulder and the loin, and it's known for its fatty marbling. Three distinctive parts make up this steak. In...
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
thespruceeats.com
Instant Pot Braised Red Cabbage
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) My family is half Polish and half Irish/German, so to say we always had a pot of braised red cabbage on the stove (when sauerkraut wasn’t being served) is not a stretch. The Polish side cooked red cabbage sweet-and-sour-style, with brown sugar and vinegar, plus a generous amount of caraway. The Irish side preferred red cabbage braised with bacon and apple.
Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice
My friend, Joy, gave me this recipe about 20 years ago, and I made it frequently. But then I lost it (the recipe, I mean). And here it is again. For many years, I can’t remember eating fried rice in a Chinese restaurant that was anything like this, but I am old enough to remember […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
12tomatoes.com
Dutch Baby Bake
A quick and easy breakfast. I still remember the first time I heard someone mention having a Dutch Baby for brunch. I’d never heard of the dish and was pretty confused. Since learning to make them myself I’ve received many perplexed looks when I announce what’s for breakfast. If you fall into that category of confusion let me explain just what this dish is.
The Daily South
Spiced Orange Rolls
Orange rolls are a welcome addition to holiday mornings, weekend brunches, or special occasion gatherings. Serve by themselves, as a dessert-like treat, or partner with savory sides like bacon or quiche for a full meal. These sweet orange rolls have a bit of spice (cinnamon in particular) to balance the...
Bread and butter pickles
Vivid, bright green, crisp, and super tangy, these bread and butter pickles are both thinly sliced and speared. I prefer preparing my bread and butter pickles so that I have spears to serve alongside a fish platter and slices to serve on hamburgers and other types of sandwiches. I add just a dash of seasoning salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder to give my pickles an extra little kick of flavor. Those three ingredients are totally optional.
