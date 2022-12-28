Read full article on original website
'Avatar: The Way of the Water' Surpasses $1.3 Billion at Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of the Water is ringing in the new year with continually growing box office success. After hitting the $1 billion mark only a handful of days ago, the film is at $1.37 billion globally and on track to hit $1.4 soon. Despite having released in some international territories before the US, the film hit the billion dollar milestone at just shy of two weeks. It's currently projected to end with a final total somewhere between $1.6 and $1.9 billion.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Enters New Year with $420 Million at Domestic Box Office
Just as the first Avatar did back in 2009, director James Cameron’s long-in-the-making sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water — is showing a weekend-to-weekend increase in box office revenue as it enters the New Year. The film is expected to gross $63.4 million in its third weekend, which is 2% higher than what it made last weekend. Over the extended four-day New Years frame, revised projections put the film's haul at $82 million.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Exceeding Box Office Expectations Heading Into New Years Holiday Weekend
Defying all logic, it looks like James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has somehow pulled off a post-pandemic miracle as updated box office projections show the film set to increase its takings by a substantial amount from last weekend's Christmas holiday haul. The film is looking good in its third weekend since release after Friday evening beat its own estimates with a haul of $24.4 million, which is up 27% from a week ago, as well as +7% from last weekend’s Christmas period, and a potential 4-day between $87 million to $92 million, according to industry sources.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Image Sees Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
2023 looks to be another stellar year to go to the movies. On the animated and comic book side of the new year, no film is as highly anticipated as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically beloved 2018 Oscar-winner finally hits theaters this June, and in a new image we see Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales taking on a surprising threat.
'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Reveals Photo of Final Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the entertainment world when it decided to cancel the upcoming film Batgirl despite production having already wrapped. Now, Leslie Grace, who was set to portray the titular Caped Crusader, has shared an image of Batgirl's final costume for the shelved film. In a video on Instagram,...
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
'Wakanda Forever' Star Letitia Wright Reveals Original Plan for Two Black Panthers in the MCU
The anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived in theaters on November 11, 2022, to critical acclaim. Due to the success of its 2018 predecessor, which crossed $1 billion at the global box office, the excitement for the sequel was understandably palpable. Now that the movie has been out in theaters for almost two months, the film’s stars can now speak freely about the film, the process of bringing the movie together, and other “bittersweet” moments.
'The Lord of the Rings' Movie and TV Moments That Embody Tolkien Perfectly
J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is constantly slacklining between the epicness of complex mythologies and the heartwarming (and sometimes even silly) truth of our world. All throughout his work (except perhaps The Silmarillion, which is just complex, let's be honest), these two are the dominant traits of Tolkien's Legendarium, from its very beginning with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) quirky "good morning" scene in The Hobbit to Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) battle speech before the Black Gates of Mordor in the end of Return of the King - which surprisingly enough, was never written by the original author of the saga.
The 'White Noise' End Credits Scene Is One Long LCD Soundsystem Music Video
Noah Baumbach's White Noise arrived on Netflix just in time for the new year and now the streamer has made the end credits scene of the weird and wonderful dark comedy available to watch on YouTube. White Noise is adapted from the classic 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo and follows a blended family as they face the inevitability of death in various ways.
How Do We Handle Harry Potter Now?
At this point, there’s as much of a cottage industry of pieces about how to grapple with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of repeated retrograde comments from J.K. Rowling as there is official merchandise of Harry Potter. Lindsay Ellis made videos on this topic years ago, while countless great essays, including those from the LGBTQIA+ community who hold a deep personal love for those books, have been published on the subject. The ubiquity of discourse over this topic isn’t random, but rather a reflection of how enduring both the Harry Potter saga and systemically ingrained transphobia are in our society. As long as Hot Topic sells Sorting Hats and transphobia is a thing in our world, we’re going to have to talk about what to do with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of Rowling’s comments.
New 'Animal' Movie Poster Teases Ranbir Kapoor as a Brutal Gangster
The first look at Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Animal has been unveiled! The new poster sees the actor in a never seen before avatar. Producer of the feature T Series revealed the new poster on Twitter to mark the end of the year with a fitting caption, “Brave & ready to take over 2023!” Kapoor is looking brutal with an axe in hand and a bloodied shoulder, promising the flick to be an action-packed delight.
First ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Reveals Title Card and 2023 Release Window
Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.
Before '1923,' Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Teamed Up For 'The Mosquito Coast'
If the last decade featuring the rise of streaming services have indicated anything, it’s that there’s no longer a difference between being a “movie star” and a “television actor.” While these used to be very different professions that courted different circles of actors, we’ve now seen major movie stars like Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone, Kate Winslet, Jeff Bridges, Mahershala Ali, and countless others return to the small screen for intimate prestige projects. So it's not surprising when an older veteran of the industry chooses to take a chance on an extended series, but Taylor Sheridan's new Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, has reunited two of the most influential icons of New Hollywood: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
'Loki' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Loki Laufeyson, the Asgardian "God of Mischief" based on the Norse deity, is perhaps the most beloved anti-hero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki initially made an appearance as a villain in the 2011 film Thor as the adoptive son of Odin and adopted brother of the superheroic God of Thunder. Despite being introduced as an enemy, Loki evolved into a beloved character whom fans couldn't help but adore. In 2021, Loki finally got a series focused entirely on his mischief, set right after the Battle of New York in the MCU, almost ten years after his initial debut. The first season of the Loki series amassed a huge following and the popularity of the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, was more than reason enough to keep it going. The six-episode series ended on a cliffhanger that foreshadowed the upcoming season and formally introduced the idea of the Multiverse to Marvel fans, mixing fantasy, mythology, space, and time. The second season of Loki will be part of Phase Five of the MCU and is expected to be more creepy and terrifying than the last one. So here's everything you need to know about Loki Season 2.
'Scream VI' Poster: Ghostface Takes Over the NYC Subway Map
The new year means a ton of new horror movies for fans to get excited about. This includes Scream VI which hits the mean streets of New York City in March. Ghostface isn’t wasting any time ringing in 2023 with a bloody bang as the slasher’s new poster is a chilling take on the NYC subway system. A Subway system that just so happens to have ties to the franchise’s dark past.
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
The Best Part of 'Treason' Isn’t Even Charlie Cox
The turn of the new year is proving to be the season of the television spy thriller. On the heels of Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Recruit, Netflix has unveiled yet another entry into the intelligence and espionage category with Treason featuring Daredevil star, Charlie Cox. And while it is a little strange seeing Charlie Cox operate with 20/20 vision, he's not even the best part of the show. That title would be shared among the female characters that orbit Cox's character, Adam Lawrence. Fans of Game of Thrones will recognize Oona Chaplin from the infamous Red Wedding Episode of the series. Here, She plays Lawrence's wife, Maddy De Costa, and is the emotional, beating heart of the five episode series. Also prominently featured is Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Quantum of Solace) as Kara Yerzova, a former Russian spy. Throw in some taut performances from Tracy Ifeachor as American CIA agent, Dede Alexander, and the young Beau Gadsden as Cox's rebellious teen daughter, Ella Lawrence, and it all makes for a committee of strong women that keep Treason moving at a brisk and exciting pace.
Things Take an Explosive Turn in 'The Battle of Jedha' Clip [Exclusive]
It's not long to go before Star Wars: The High Republic's Phase II audio drama The Battle of Jedha is available to listeners everywhere, and today Collider is delighted to present an exclusive clip of the thrilling story by George Mann. Set 350 years before The Phantom Menace — and 150 years before Phase I — Phase II of the expansive publishing initiative launched in October 2022, with stories across several mediums, and is set to conclude this spring.
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
'The Marvels': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Captain Marvel' Sequel
When Is The Marvels Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most recognizable fictional superhero universe to have won audiences' hearts all over the world, or perhaps the entire universe. After the franchise released the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), it was the beginning of something significant for American filmmaking. The franchise has come a long way since then and the Marvel family is ever-growing, even after fans' favorite stars officially wrapped up their legendary roles. There are still an array of characters in Marvel Comics eagerly waiting to make an appearance in the MCU as well as already-introduced ones who have more stories to share. The eagerly anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019, and production on the movie got underway in early 2020. The movie is a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase Four with a highly successful box office run. More of the fresh talent introduced to the Marvel universe, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, will appear in the movie and here's everything we know about it.
