Lima, OH

Police calls

By J Swygart
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA POLICE

400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.

1300 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — Police investigated a reported assault on Tuesday.

1300 block of Diller Road, Lima — A barking dog complaint was received Tuesday.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police investigated an armed robbery on Tuesday.

1000 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

East Eureka Street at Harrison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

East Market Street at North Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.

200 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.

1400 block of Ellison Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated early Wednesday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to a domestic disturbance.

1600 block of Lennox Avenue, Lima — A report of forgery was investigated Tuesday.

6900 block of Lehman Road, Delphos — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.

2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.

4600 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of forgery was investigated Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Malfunctioning stove causes fire at Lima apartment

LIMA — A malfunctioning stove started a fire at a north Lima residence on Friday afternoon. The Lima Fire Department responded to a call at about 12:39 p.m. at the apartment located at 2140 Lake Circle Drive. One adult and three children had to be evacuated from the residence...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
The Lima News

Celebrating NYE at the Ohio Theatre

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre celebrated a little bit more than just a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday night. “One thing that we learned when we did our dinner theatre production which sold out for the most part, compared to tonight, where we’ve had a lot of people in and out, is that people are looking for more dinner theatre,” said Ohio Theatre co-owner Michael Bouson. “Which is great, because that’s what we hedged our bet on when we bought the theatre.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Fire in Lima’s Town Square

LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Delphos council sets special meeting today

DELPHOS — Delphos council scheduled a special council meeting for 5 p.m. today to discuss a year-end transfer. The meeting will be held at the village offices, 608 N. Canal St., Delphos. The city announced the meeting via email at 3:04 p.m. Friday.
DELPHOS, OH
peakofohio.com

Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two arrests made for drugs after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On December 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, assisted by Bucyrus Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood St. near Faustina Ave. The driver of the vehicle Aubrey Daughetee, age 32, of Bucyrus, was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine). She had...
BUCYRUS, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
The Lima News

Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million

SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
