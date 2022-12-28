Police calls
LIMA POLICE
400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.
1300 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — Police investigated a reported assault on Tuesday.
1300 block of Diller Road, Lima — A barking dog complaint was received Tuesday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police investigated an armed robbery on Tuesday.
1000 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
East Eureka Street at Harrison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
East Market Street at North Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.
200 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.
1400 block of Ellison Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated early Wednesday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to a domestic disturbance.
1600 block of Lennox Avenue, Lima — A report of forgery was investigated Tuesday.
6900 block of Lehman Road, Delphos — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.
2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
4600 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of forgery was investigated Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
