It’s not often the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team has a three-game losing streak staring at them in the face. But after losing their past two contests, Oregon was in danger of just that. The Ducks don’t have to worry about a losing streak any longer as they got defensive and disposed of USC. Oregon is now 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. As for the Trojans, this was just their third defeat of the year as they fell to 11-3 and 1-2 in conference action. Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 19 points and Taya Hanson came off the bench...

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 MINUTES AGO