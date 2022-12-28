ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

TikTok is now banned on mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives has ordered staff to delete TikTok from any House-issued mobile phones, according to an internal memo obtained by NBC News. The directive was reportedly issued by Catherine L Szpindor, the chief administrative officer of the House, and also bans the popular social media app from being downloaded on House-issued devices going forward.
Engadget

TikTok will be banned on most US federal government devices

TikTok will be outlawed on almost all devices issued by the federal government after lawmakers passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Officials crammed the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, which the Senate unanimously approved last week, into the mammoth 4,155-page omnibus bill. The spending package was fast tracked in order to avoid a partial government shutdown. It will fund the government through September.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US lends Taiwan $2 billion to buy American defense equipment

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. President Joe Biden may have made a Christmas gift to Taiwan by signing into law a defense bill, in which the U.S. is to loan the democratic island U.S.$2 billion to bolster its capabilities against threats from China.
Interesting Engineering

US military's biometric capture device is for sale on eBay

Security researchers at the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), a European hacker organization, purchased six biometric capture devices previously used by the U.S. military on eBay. One such device called Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit, or SEEK II, was auctioned for a price of $68 with sensitive personnel information on it still accessible, The New York Times reported.
Investopedia

Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust

The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
COLORADO STATE
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
TechRadar

Why addressing poor cyber-hygiene and business-wide cybersecurity practices is essential to mitigating the risks of a data breach in 2023

In recent months, intelligence experts and former government officials have warned that members of the UK government have risked “wild west” conditions when it comes to conducting matters of national security via personal devices and email accounts. About the author. Niall McConachie, regional director (UK & Ireland) at...
TechRadar

Alibaba reshuffles top execs following cloud outage and US scrutiny

Alibaba has announced a major reshuffle of its leadership team as it faces increasing competition in the public cloud hosting infrastructure provider space. In an announcement (opens in new tab), the company revealed that current CEO Daniel Zhang will become acting president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. He replaces Jeff Zhang,...
The Verge

The predatory prison phone call industry is finally about to be fixed

A new rule allowing the Federal Communications Commission to regulate the rates of prison phone calls is one step closer to becoming law. After it passed through Congress last week, the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022 now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature. The prison phone...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

New Law Offers a Fix for the Prison Phone Racket

In the United States’ massive, inhumane, and money-grubbing prison industry, telecom companies have charged exorbitant prices to let inmates connect with their friends and family on the outside. A new bipartisan bill that managed to squeak its way through congress may finally provide relief for the folks who just want to connect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation.  The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…

