PEORIA (25 News Now) - The holiday weekend is finally here! So how is it going to look at midnight tonight? Temperatures across central Illinois will be near 40 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy. We will still carry a chance for isolated showers through dinner time for the entire viewing area, but for those along and north of I-80 there’s still a slight chance for an isolated shower near midnight. The moisture moving into the area will also present the chance for patchy fog to develop, so be careful traveling home after midnight! Overall, still expecting a lot of dry time this weekend.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO