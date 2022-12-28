Read full article on original website
Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeals decision derailing bail reform in 64 counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday appealed to the state’s highest court to overturn a Kankakee County judge’s ruling earlier this week that partially derailed a new law abolishing cash bail. The most controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act — the sweeping criminal justice...
Carle finalizes agreement with Aetna
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement that was proposed in October. Before such an agreement was reached, many retired State of Illinois employees would have had to switch away from their long-time providers at Carle in the new year.
Gun control advocates question Illinois' proposed assault weapon ban
Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed …. Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon...
Secretary of State Offices to Close for the New Year's Holiday
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the New Year's holiday. • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating...
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Illinois State Police merge Districts in the new year
On Jan. 1st, 2023, the Illinois State Police will merge its La Salle-based District 17 with the East Moline-based District 7. These mergers are happening all over the state as State Police merge 22 Districts into 11 Troops. The Tooper's Lodge 41 Fraternal Order of Police told WLPO that the...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This is the most popular month to get married in for Kansans in 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows which month Kansans are choosing to tie the knot in. The KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report says that a majority of Kansans took to the fall to get married in 2021. While the fall months have shown […]
New Year’s Eve celebrations across Central Illinois - December 31
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s the last day of 2022! Take advantage of the decent weather and enjoy some of the festive activities happening around Central Illinois this holiday weekend. 2023 “Polar Plunge”. The East Peoria Boat Club is hosting its annual “Polar Plunge” event. Doors open...
Heading into 2023 with milder temperatures!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The holiday weekend is finally here! So how is it going to look at midnight tonight? Temperatures across central Illinois will be near 40 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy. We will still carry a chance for isolated showers through dinner time for the entire viewing area, but for those along and north of I-80 there’s still a slight chance for an isolated shower near midnight. The moisture moving into the area will also present the chance for patchy fog to develop, so be careful traveling home after midnight! Overall, still expecting a lot of dry time this weekend.
Soldiers home for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The last of approximately 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade arrived in time for the holidays. According to an Illinois Army press release, the soldiers were based in Normal, Illinois after a successful deployment to Djibouti in Africa. The...
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
