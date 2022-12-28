Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
New Saltillo police chief to assume job at start of year
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo held a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning for new Police Chief Rusty Haynes. His first official day is on Jan. 1. Haynes spent 30 years with the Tupelo Police Department. He hopes to hire more police officers and purchase new equipment. "I'm extremely honored and privileged...
Northeast water supplier provides update about disinfectant switch
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply released an update on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28 about its temporary change in disinfectant. The water supplier first announced the temporary change from chloramines to free chlorine on Dec. 23. It announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 it will resume using...
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
Homicide rates down in Tupelo and Starkville
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homicide rates in Tupelo, Columbus and Starkville are equal or less than the year before. According to the Tupelo Police Department, it reported three homicides in 2022 and seven in 2021. Starkville Police reported one homicide in 2022 and four in 2021. Columbus Police reported seven...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Mississippi police searching for escaped suspect with handcuffs on and shoes off
Mississippi police are on a manhunt for a suspect that fled officers with handcuffs still on and his shoes off. Columbus police are looking for Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, who officers were placing under custody and putting in a police squad car to be detained when he fled officers.
Two arrested for Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville announce officers made two arrests in connection with a Thursday night shooting. Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a house. Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, is only charged with aggravated assault. Police say Young and...
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS, in Pontotoc County. Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Pet of the Week - Josephine
Josephine is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 30, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville
TUPELO, MISS (WTVA) - Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville because of the southwest airlines travel nightmare. The two Hertz car rental locations in Tupelo have been busy this week because of that. It is because there are stranded passengers in the Nashville. They have all been scrambling to find rental cars.
