FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Justin Taylor plays critical stretch for Syracuse
Syracuse defeated Boston College on Saturday afternoon, 79-65. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the Orange held on to win, the interior defense was lacking, particularly in the second half. The official shot chart lists Boston College with 28 lay-up attempts in the game, but Syracuse was fortunate that they only made half of those shots. The Eagles were credited with 18 lay-up attempts in the second half alone.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse sees bright future in LeQuint Allen
Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.
localsyr.com
SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
Syracuse rings in New Year vs. Boston College, a team that has trouble scoring (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange is coming out of the Christmas break after a disappointing loss to Pittsburgh. The Boston College Eagles are coming off their best win of the season.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
localsyr.com
December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
localsyr.com
Marriott Syracuse Downtown puts finishing touches on New Year’s Eve party
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– While some of us are still finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, the folks at Marriott Syracuse Downtown are putting the finishing touches on one of Syracuse’s biggest celebrations. From the beads to the masks to the music, the hotel staff has been working around...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
