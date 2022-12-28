Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO