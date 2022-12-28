ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Justin Taylor plays critical stretch for Syracuse

Syracuse defeated Boston College on Saturday afternoon, 79-65. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the Orange held on to win, the interior defense was lacking, particularly in the second half. The official shot chart lists Boston College with 28 lay-up attempts in the game, but Syracuse was fortunate that they only made half of those shots. The Eagles were credited with 18 lay-up attempts in the second half alone.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse sees bright future in LeQuint Allen

Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)

Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY

