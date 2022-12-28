Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Buckeyes drop heartbreaking 42-41 decision to No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA – Defending national champion Georgia came back from a pair of 14-point deficits to stun No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Kirby Smart Reveals What He Saw Before Crucial Timeout
Ohio State appeared to hit Georgia with a knockout blow when successfully converting a first down on a fake punt. The gutsy ruse would have kept the ball in Ohio State's possession while nursing a 38-27 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Kirby Smart called a timeout just in time.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Ryan Day Reveals His Reaction To Overturned Penalty Call
One of the most critical plays in Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Saturday night occurred in the third quarter. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. absorbed a big third down hit in the end zone from Georgia's Javon Bullard. Bullard was initially called for targeting, which would have set up the Buckeyes, who were ahead 35-24, with first and goal.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
Kirby Smart Reveals Special Motivation Against Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State played an instant classic on Saturday night. The game started in 2022 and finished in 2023 as Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal just as the clock struck midnight. It gave the Bulldogs a 42-41 win as they'll play for a second straight title on Jan. 9 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Behavior On Sideline
Saturday night featured an instant classic between Georgia and Ohio State. The two teams went back and forth for over four hours before Georgia came away with the win in the final seconds. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would've sent them to the National Championship Game but hooked it left.
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso previews Ohio State's chances of knocking off No. 1 Georgia in CFP
Lee Corso talked about the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia matchup on College GameDay. The Buckeyes have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday. Corso gave his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ chances of beating the Bulldogs. It will not be an easy task as it’s basically a home game for Georgia since the game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops amazing 'opportunity' hype video for Playoff semifinal matchup with Georgia
Ohio State is back in the College Football Playoff, making a third appearance under Ryan Day after missing the field in 2021. This time around, the Buckeyes snuck into the Playoff as a 4-seed and without a B1G Championship following the loss to Michigan. As a result, Day and company...
Ohio State Football: Official prediction for the Peach Bowl
The time is nearly here. The Ohio State football team will take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national championship tomorrow. We’ve waited five long weeks to see this Buckeye team back in action, and now they are so close to being so.
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
704K+
Followers
89K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3