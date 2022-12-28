ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink For The Holidays

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snxa5_0jwi427e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XWDv_0jwi427e00

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ashanti never misses an opportunity to show up stylishly. The Grammy-award-winning singer stopped by Great Jones Distillery in a sexy get-up that has our tongues wagging.

Clad in a pink Daniel’s Leather jacket, Commando vegan leather pants, and pink Jennifer Le thigh-high boots, Ashanti struck a sassy pose. She accessorized with a black lace bra, large diamond hoop earrings, and a Gucci belt. She took the entire look to the next level with her hair styled in a deep side part and a beauty beat that featured a pop of bright pink around the eyes and nude lips lined with dark liner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

She captured her photos, “Pink Nights in NY with @greatjonesdistillingco ”

The actress and author graced us with another carousel of photos from the evening.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Stop playing with her! Ashanti is the queen of serving fun fashion moments. Her style has always been sexy, but the 42-year-old has stepped it up a notch over the years. She oozes a casual femininity mixed with a confident glow, and we’re obsessed – and taking notes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ashanti’s pretty in pink ensemble?

DON’T MISS…

8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023,’ NYE Fashion Trends, And His Self-Care Routine

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Footwear News

Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots

Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
People

Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy