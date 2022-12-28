Read full article on original website
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Spend New Year's Eve In Utah
IOTG: New Year Sale - 23% off select merchandise - Use code 2023. The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The HEAT are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during...
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
Recap: Thunder at Hornets
Stylistically, the Thunder knew what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets and on Thursday night that’s exactly what OKC got. With a lineup chock full of big men, Charlotte’s bread and butter this season has been scoring off of second chances and dominating the glass. The Hornets out-rebounded...
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Game Preview
ORLANDO – To say the Orlando Magic will be shorthanded against the Washington Wizards would be an understatement. Following an on-court altercation during their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the NBA suspended Moe Wagner for the next two games. In addition, eight other Magic players – Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner – have each been suspended one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
Denver Takes Home Win Streak into Matchup with Boston
Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston. The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference...
"Big Game At Sacramento" | Jazz Face Kings In Battle Between Two Of The NBA's Biggest Surprises
Two of the biggest surprises in the NBA will meet for the first time this season when Utah finishes its three-game road trip with a showdown against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MT in Northern California. After hot starts by...
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
Preview: Wolves at Bucks
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) wrap up their four-game road trip with a border battle against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Minnesota lost in a close battle against New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 119-118. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell both put up 27 points in the competition, while Jaden McDaniels had 19 points.
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Cavaliers (12.31.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (16-19) close a back-to-back tonight by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14) for the second time this season. Yesterday, Zach LaVine was on fire, recording a season-best 43-points to lead Chicago to a 132-118 victory over Detroit. It was the Bulls’ fifth win in their last six games. However, there’s little time to celebrate, as tonight’s contest will be Chicago’s third game in four days, and tips off a home-and-home series between the longtime rivals, with a rematch set for Monday in Cleveland.
