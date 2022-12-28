ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpgCL_0jwi24fq00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you’re not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.

Wednesday, December 28 is National Chocolate Candy Day! “Face it. We love chocolate. Many of us can’t help but add a bar or two while we’re checking out at the grocery store — that is, if we don’t already have a bag of fun-sized chocolates in the cart. Snack all you want on December 28 because it’s National Chocolate Candy Day,” National Today said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday Food Fix

According to a report from Attractions of America , a North Texas eatery has been named among the best chocolate shops in the country.

Kate Weiser Chocolate of Dallas was ranked the No. 14 best chocolate shop in the country, “Now, if you are looking for the best chocolate in America and give extra points for creativity, then Kate Weiser Chocolate may just break the scale.

“These bonbons are as much pure art as they are chocolate. Each bonbon is paint splattered according to the colors of its flavors. For instance, the Strawberry Basil bonbon has a stunning magenta base with beautifully crafted splatters of green, black, and red.”

In case you can’t make it over to Kate Weiser’s, here is Yelp’s list of the top chocolate shops in Dallas:

  • Kate Weiser Chocolates – Trinity Groves
  • Chocolate Secrets
  • See’s Candies – North Dallas
  • Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum – Deep Ellum
  • Great One Cookie Company – Design District
  • Candy Land – North Dallas
  • Haute Sweets Patisserie
  • Avery’s Savory Popcorn – Downtown
  • Al Nimer Roastery
  • Sugarless deLite – Richardson
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women’s Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale

Quality garment designers, fabrics, and apparel manufacturing company, for sale in Dallas Texas, the United States. Rapheze clothing retail company is relocating to another country, closing their Dallas Texas stores. All inventories, sewing machines, store racks, counters, cash registers, SEO optimized websites, POS systems, store cameras, display shelves, and store fixtures, are available for sale at one bulk price. All offers will be greatly considered.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study

Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022

Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral

If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?

After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy