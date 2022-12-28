Read full article on original website
Mista Mr
4d ago
Slapping with a closed hand is a punch…. punching someone with an open hand is a slap… Can someone instruct Waldo on the difference please..🙄🙄
Yaya Mayweather Sentenced In 2020 Stabbing Of Lapattra Jacobs
In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather admitted to causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs at NBA Youngboy's home during an altercation.
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Gervonta Davis' accuser now says that fighter 'did not harm me'
Editor’s note: This article was updated to indicate that the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia card on Saturday is scheduled to take place as scheduled as of now. The woman who said Gervonta Davis struck her Tuesday in Parkland, Florida evidently is walking back her allegation. Vanessa Posso, the mother...
MLB Legend Wants to Adopt Newborn Allegedly Left in Woods by His Daughter
MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and his family say they have filed a guardianship petition to take over the care of a baby boy allegedly abandoned in the New Hampshire woods by his 26-year-old adoptive daughter. Alexandra Eckersley, who is homeless, was arrested this week for allegedly giving misleading information to cops who were trying to locate her and her newborn after she called to tell them she’d given birth in a tent. In a lengthy statement, the Eckersleys said she has “suffered from severe mental illness her entire life” and chose to live on the streets after several stints in hospital and in treatment programs. “We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible,” they said. Police said the baby was born three months premature and was suffering hypothermia when they eventually found him in 15-degree weather. According to court documents, Eckersley told police she’d used cocaine in the previous two days, and thought she was constipated or hemorrhaging when she went into labor on Christmas Day.Read it at WMUR
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal
Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his daughter
Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night at his Miami condo on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching one of his daughters in the jaw and drawing blood, according to the Miami Herald. Stoudemire, 40, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. He was booked Sunday at 4:09 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Corrections records, and bond was set at $1,500. “I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report says, according to the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
YSL’s Tick Takes Plea Deal, Claims Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim
Tick is Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to take a plea deal instead of facing the court in YSL’s RICO case. YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.
Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder
The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Gervonta Davis claims foul item was on his toothbrush when he got out of jail
Gervonta Davis was arrested for alleged domestic violence on Dec. 27. According to reports, Davis slapped his child’s mother in the face. When Davis was released from jail, he attempted to clear his name on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, Davis shared a picture of his daughter watching television, with a long caption of him denying that he put his hands on the child’s mother.
Comedian Boogie B Killed in Shooting
Beloved comedian and TikTok star Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has died. Montrell was fatally shot in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 23 while visiting family for the holidays. He was 43. While Montrell was currently living in Los Angeles, he recently returned to New Orleans to spend the holiday with...
Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Showtime PPV fight is on for Jan. 7
What had caused a whirlwind of conjecture earlier this week has come to a conclusion as of Friday. Multiple sources have confirmed to The Ring that the Premier Boxing Champions/Showtime pay-per-view event headlined by the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia bout will still take place on Saturday, January 7, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
Gunna’s Lawyer Slams D.L. Hughley’s Take On Rapper’s Plea Deal
Steve Sadow took issue with D.L. Hughley’s analysis of Gunna’s plea deal. Gunna’s decision to cop an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case led to plenty of reactions. Some were initially excited for him to come home while others felt as if he turned on Young Thug.
Young Thug Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Racketeering Case, Agrees to Testify About Drive-By Shooting
A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Police said an early Saturday traffic stop involving Cameron Batson, a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, included a fight and a foot chase with an officer firing a gun.
