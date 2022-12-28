Read full article on original website
Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws,” the rookie said. “It was quick, but it’s part of the job.” Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s regular-season finale against divisional rival New York. “I expect a hungry and well-intentioned team ready to go play the Jets,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said. “It’s a one-game season to really take all the lessons learned from this five-game losing streak and put together something that the locker room and coaching staff is proud of as the regular season comes to a close.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Nets face Spurs, aim to record 12th straight win
The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed such a unique 2022 that they endured the frustration of an 11-game losing streak and the
Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Wizards with knee soreness
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the Bucks' injury report on Sunday night and will miss the game with left knee soreness.
Jim Gardner honored by the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
The Birds gifted Jim with a number 46 jersey, complete with his last name on the back.
Belichick delivers ode to Slater, McCourty
FOXBORO -- "The Patriot Way" has long been an indefinable term. By and large, it's mostly meant that smart players make smart plays in critical scenarios.And while the dynastic days ended some years ago, the culture within the Patriots locker room has remained largely the same thanks to the players who experienced and contributed to those championships. And even though the Patriots won on Sunday to keep alive their playoff chances, the day was perhaps bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.While neither player has announced intentions of retiring at season's end, both have contemplated retirement in recent years. The...
Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs’ skid
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face
Could Amari Cooper lure Daron Payne to Cleveland this offseason?
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders today by a score of 24-10. But it was what happened after the game that raises a question here. Daron Payne, defensive tackle for Washington, and Browns’ wide receiver Amari Cooper (who racked up two touchdowns on the day) did a classic jersey swap, which is nothing on the surface and may mean nothing in totality.
