Read full article on original website
Related
Suns Guards Landry Shamet, Cam Payne Probable to Play Monday vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns are hopeful for the return some much needed help in their backcourt when they take on the New York Knicks.
Gilbert Arenas Says The Miami Heat Have The Best-Looking Cheerleaders In The NBA
Gilbert Arenas drops major truth bomb on Miami Heat cheerleaders.
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
Jazz HC Will Hardy is Beginning to Lose Steam
The Utah Jazz fell to the Miami Heat on New Year's Eve, 126-123.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
How Early Slate of Week 17 Games Impacted Seahawks Playoff, Draft Positioning
With the Detroit Lions winning at home, the Seattle Seahawks must win on Sunday to stay in the playoff race, but they received some help prior to kickoff against the New York Jets and maintained a top-three pick in the process.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110
One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
NBA Announces Suspensions From Magic at Pistons Game
NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended three games without pay, Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner two games without pay and Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
In the final game of the calendar year, the Cavs face off against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. These two squared off in Cleveland's second game of the season, with the Cavs getting a win by 32 points. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
Comments / 0