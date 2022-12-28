Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Hesperia Denies Extensions of Time on 4 Projects Totaling 350 Homes; Builder Claims Mistreatment, Says ‘Battle Lines are Clear’
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two homebuilders planning to construct a total of 350 homes were denied extensions of time by the City of Hesperia, killing their existing plans altogether. The denial came as a result of the new Ballot Measure N, which was approved by City voters in November...
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
kyma.com
Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy
JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s statement on murder of Deputy Isiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley, according to a person briefed on the incident. “We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isiah Cordero, a deputy who was...
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
NBC Los Angeles
Witnesses to Riverside Deputy Shooting Want Family to Know They Did All They Could to Help
The family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero arrived Friday at a memorial down the street from where he was gunned down Thursday, in search of the neighbors who rushed to help him and called 911. People from all over were coming to Jurupa Valley to pay their respects to fallen Riverside...
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County
A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
2urbangirls.com
2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Pomona police seek missing woman with impaired mental capacity
Pomona police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating a missing 50-year-old woman who cannot care for herself due to her impaired mental capacity. Dec. 17 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Garey Avenue, police said. Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall,...
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Westside MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza
With all the dazzle, the twirling, the stepping, the horses, headliners and classic cars, MLK Day is always special, but this year, probably more so because the big family extravaganza and parade is finally happening face to face. It’s the first big real-time community celebration since pre-pandemic. “We’ve been...
