Colton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

onscene.tv

Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

S.B. Westside MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza

With all the dazzle, the twirling, the stepping, the horses, headliners and classic cars, MLK Day is always special, but this year, probably more so because the big family extravaganza and parade is finally happening face to face. It’s the first big real-time community celebration since pre-pandemic. “We’ve been...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

