Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
Fit and Well Idaho: Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people will be on the road this New Year’s Eve and according to the manager of Magic Valley Paramedics, Stan Flint, so will drunk drivers. Flint says nationwide, 400 drivers will be killed by drunk drivers this New Year’s and with a total...
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Three injured in wreck that temporarily shut down Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three people were transported to the hospital following a Friday morning crash on one of Pocatello’s busiest streets. The collision involving two compact SUVs occurred around 10:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the Red Rabbit restaurant. Yellowstone Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the crash. Three...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. “Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why,” she said. Her...
Companies partner to offer free rides home on New Year’s Eve
POCATELLO (KPVI) – IZAIC, a transportation service in Pocatello, and Denny’s Wrecker Service, a towing company in Chubbuck, are partnering to offer a free ride share service this New Year’s Eve. IZAIC began as a yellow cab business, according to the Idaho State Journal, and company founder...
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
Smallmouth bass state record catch at Dworshak Reservoir in northern Idaho
AHSAHKA – It was a typical cold, December day in central Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice-fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big Smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across the reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy.
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Isolated Snow Showers for New Year’s Day
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected late tonight into the overnight hours across most of the region with greater chances for scattered snow showers into the southern highlands and in SE Idaho. Cloudy skies will be with us in the late afternoon and evening until around 9/10pm. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and 20's.
