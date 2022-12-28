Patrick Karraker at Bally Sports Kansas City recaps the ten most memorable moments for the Royals in 2022. For most of the 2022 season, Canadian travel rules prevented non-citizens who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 from traveling freely between the United States and Canada. Those restrictions kept 10 Royals players from participating in the team’s four-game series in Toronto, and a flurry of minor leaguers were called up to face the Blue Jays. Despite their extremely inexperienced lineup — Lopez, Edward Olivares and Ryan O’Hearn were the only non-rookies in the lineup that night — the Royals put together a gutsy effort and beat the Jays in the series opener. Angel Zerpa, making his second major league start and first of the season, out-dueled Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Bobby Witt Jr. took Gausman deep in the fifth and Nate Eaton homered in the ninth inning of his MLB debut as Kansas City prevailed 3-1.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO