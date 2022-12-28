ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Latest Carlos Correa update provides surprisingly good news for Mets

The Mets still don’t have a deal with Carlos Correa after flagging his physical for the same injury the Giants did, but fans should still have hope. Few sagas have been as wild as Carlos Correa’s in the 2022 offseason. After first agreeing to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, that deal fell through after the team had a problem with an old injury discovered in his physical. That then allowed the New York Mets to swoop in and agree to a deal — only to then flag the same issue on his physical.
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Slew of key injuries may be final dagger for reeling Miami Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — About an hour after this devastating loss, a fifth in a row, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed a somewhat devastating moment that occurred shortly before the game. Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb had all tested out various injuries. Usually at this moment, the head trainer would let McDaniel know who could play. ...
Mets legend: Steve Cohen plans to make 'astounding' profit on franchise

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez believes team owner Steve Cohen is thinking about short-term and long-term futures with his offseason activities. "I have used basically three words — 'staggering, astounding, and astonishing.' Steve wants to win," Hernandez told Mike Puma of the New York Post about Cohen spending hundreds of millions of dollars to complete moves such as holding onto closer Edwin Diaz, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.
Royals Rumblings - News for December 30, 2022

Patrick Karraker at Bally Sports Kansas City recaps the ten most memorable moments for the Royals in 2022. For most of the 2022 season, Canadian travel rules prevented non-citizens who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 from traveling freely between the United States and Canada. Those restrictions kept 10 Royals players from participating in the team’s four-game series in Toronto, and a flurry of minor leaguers were called up to face the Blue Jays. Despite their extremely inexperienced lineup — Lopez, Edward Olivares and Ryan O’Hearn were the only non-rookies in the lineup that night — the Royals put together a gutsy effort and beat the Jays in the series opener. Angel Zerpa, making his second major league start and first of the season, out-dueled Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Bobby Witt Jr. took Gausman deep in the fifth and Nate Eaton homered in the ninth inning of his MLB debut as Kansas City prevailed 3-1.
ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers

Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
