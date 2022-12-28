Read full article on original website
Related
Latest Carlos Correa update provides surprisingly good news for Mets
The Mets still don’t have a deal with Carlos Correa after flagging his physical for the same injury the Giants did, but fans should still have hope. Few sagas have been as wild as Carlos Correa’s in the 2022 offseason. After first agreeing to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, that deal fell through after the team had a problem with an old injury discovered in his physical. That then allowed the New York Mets to swoop in and agree to a deal — only to then flag the same issue on his physical.
On Larry Bird's greatest game: 'I should have quit right there'
Larry Joe Bird peaked as a basketball player on June 8, 1986, according to the folks behind the “Book of Basketball” YouTube channel. “I should have quit right there,” offered the Hick From French Lick of the game in question, in which Bird won his third and final NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, joining those earned in 1981 and 1984.
1 perfect MLB trade Cardinals must make this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t done much this offseason, but the moves they have made have reinforced the core of a team that looks destined to be a World Series contender for the next few seasons. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to put together a successful offseason of work.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Slew of key injuries may be final dagger for reeling Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — About an hour after this devastating loss, a fifth in a row, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed a somewhat devastating moment that occurred shortly before the game. Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb had all tested out various injuries. Usually at this moment, the head trainer would let McDaniel know who could play. ...
"We would switch everything" - Toni Kukoc names the best Chicago Bulls lineup during his time
Toni Kukoc was certain that just five players were crucial for the '96 Bulls.
Flyers go for third straight win as Ducks aim to right ship
The Philadelphia Flyers can match their longest winning streak of the season when they finish a five-game road trip at
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
Cohen never got to play alongside Fields with the Bears due to injuries, but he's a big fan of the dynamic quarterback.
Yardbarker
Mets legend: Steve Cohen plans to make 'astounding' profit on franchise
New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez believes team owner Steve Cohen is thinking about short-term and long-term futures with his offseason activities. "I have used basically three words — 'staggering, astounding, and astonishing.' Steve wants to win," Hernandez told Mike Puma of the New York Post about Cohen spending hundreds of millions of dollars to complete moves such as holding onto closer Edwin Diaz, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for December 30, 2022
Patrick Karraker at Bally Sports Kansas City recaps the ten most memorable moments for the Royals in 2022. For most of the 2022 season, Canadian travel rules prevented non-citizens who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 from traveling freely between the United States and Canada. Those restrictions kept 10 Royals players from participating in the team’s four-game series in Toronto, and a flurry of minor leaguers were called up to face the Blue Jays. Despite their extremely inexperienced lineup — Lopez, Edward Olivares and Ryan O’Hearn were the only non-rookies in the lineup that night — the Royals put together a gutsy effort and beat the Jays in the series opener. Angel Zerpa, making his second major league start and first of the season, out-dueled Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Bobby Witt Jr. took Gausman deep in the fifth and Nate Eaton homered in the ninth inning of his MLB debut as Kansas City prevailed 3-1.
ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Toss-up between Will Anderson, Jalen Carter at No. 2
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is trending toward a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
Comments / 1