ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Notable Past Recruiting Battles Between UGA and Ohio State

By Connor Jackson
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEmod_0jwhzbxN00

UGA and Ohio State find themselves frequently battling one another on the recruiting trail. Here are some recruiting battles worth taking a look back on.

It has been 30 years since UGA and Ohio State have shared a field together, but make no mistake, these two foes are more than familiar with one another. Each year, UGA and Ohio State each battle for some of the top prospects in the country. Here are some notable recruiting battles between these two national brands.

CJ Stroud

Stroud confirmed at his most recent media availability that UGA finished runner-up to Ohio State in his recruitment. Stroud mentioned taking a visit to UGA and having a relationship with Coach Smart and McGee. Ultimately, a strong relationship between Stroud and Kevin Wilson swung things in Ohio State's favor. Stroud would go on to throw for over 7500 yards in his career with the Buckeyes and will be a 1st round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Georgia added Carson Beck that cycle, who is thought to be firmly in the mix for the starting QB job for next season. The Dawgs also added Jamie Newman and JT Daniels from the transfer portal.

Paris Johnson

UGA was once a major player for Paris Johnson, who is also expected to be a first-round pick in this upcoming draft. Before he signed with Ohio State, Johnson took visits to Athens earlier in the year, and the Dawgs were in good position. UGA made him feel like a priority. However, it was ultimately Ohio State that was able to keep Johnson in his home state of Ohio. LSU was also a major factor. Fortunately, UGA was able to sign Broderick Jones at OT in the 2020 recruiting class. Like Johnson, Jones is expected to come off the NFL draft board fairly early in the upcoming NFL draft, if he declares.

Kojo Antwi

Antwi is one of the best WR recruits to come out of Georgia in recent memory, but this time it was the Buckeyes that entered into UGA territory and snagged his commitment. Antwi took multiple visits to UGA and was deemed a priority for Kirby Smart and his staff, but Brian Hartline and his recruiting prowess with WRs was too much to handle. Antwi has not recorded a reception in his first year at Ohio State, but is thought to be a breakout player for the Buckeyes as soon as next season. UGA signed 5 WRs in the 2022 class, headlined by De'Nylon Morrisettee and Dillon Bell.

Damon Wilson

Wilson is the UGAs most recent recruiting victory over Ohio State, but could end up being the most noteworthy in just a few years. Wilson committed to UGA on ESD over the Buckeyes, completing a huge recruiting win for Chidera Uzo-Diribe. For most of the recruiting cycle, Ohio State was right in the thick of things for Wilson, and likely was the favorite most of the way, However, UGA remained steady in their pursuit of Wilson, and beat the Buckeyes for a 5-star Venice (Fl.) product.

Zamir White

Zamir White was one of the biggest recruiting wins in the early years of the Kirby Smart era. Even with numerous ACL injuries, White had himself a productive career with UGA before heading off to the NFL. Georgia was able to lock up the NC native, but there was a time when Ohio State had a lot of momentum with White. However, Ohio State would end up signing two other RBs, one of those being Master Teague. Headed into decision week, White released a final group of Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and North Carolina.

D'Wan Mathis

The end of the Justin Fields era at UGA was certainly an interesting time for everyone involved. Quickly. UGA had to adjust after losing what many thought to be the QB of the future in Athens. Georgia ended up flipping Mathis from Ohio State on national signing day, considered a huge victory at the time. The Dawgs also signed Stetson Bennett from the JUCO ranks. Mathis would end up starting a few games for UGA in 2020 before losing the job to Stetson Bennett. The rest is history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Star quarterback enters transfer portal

Yet another big name has entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 college football season. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247 Sports and Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. As Chris Vannini of The Athletic notes, “Tanner Mordecai had...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy