On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO