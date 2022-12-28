Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
5 Best Bars in New York City (2022)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pmq.com
The Story Behind New York’s Legendary Lombardi’s Pizzeria
Founded by Gennaro Lombardi in 1905, Lombardi’s Pizzeria might be the country’s most iconic pizzeria. “The way people come to New York to see the Statue of Liberty, they come to Lombardi’s,” says current owner John Brescio. When Gennaro Lombardi, a bread baker from Naples, Italy,...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Brooklyn, New York City
If you are considering visiting New York, one of the places you should see is Brooklyn. This area is in Kings County, the second-densely populated county in the United States. It is also the most populous county in New York. Brooklyn, the largest of the five boroughs of New York...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City
Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
NBC Connecticut
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Commercial Observer
Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square. The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday. Argent reported $526 million in debt for...
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
Revelers pack Times Square to ring in 2023
New York City rang in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
The best restaurant in New York visited by Guy Fieri: report
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother
There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
