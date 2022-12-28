ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pmq.com

The Story Behind New York’s Legendary Lombardi’s Pizzeria

Founded by Gennaro Lombardi in 1905, Lombardi’s Pizzeria might be the country’s most iconic pizzeria. “The way people come to New York to see the Statue of Liberty, they come to Lombardi’s,” says current owner John Brescio. When Gennaro Lombardi, a bread baker from Naples, Italy,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Brooklyn, New York City

If you are considering visiting New York, one of the places you should see is Brooklyn. This area is in Kings County, the second-densely populated county in the United States. It is also the most populous county in New York. Brooklyn, the largest of the five boroughs of New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Commercial Observer

Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square. The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday. Argent reported $526 million in debt for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
QUEENS, NY
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023

EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother

There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

