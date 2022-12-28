Read full article on original website
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
Your Guide to Chemical Peels for Acne Scars, According to a Dermatologist
Everything you need to know about chemical peels for acne scars, including if they're safe for all skin types.
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
hcplive.com
Treatment Options in MDD
Gregory Mattingly, MD, provides an overview of currently available treatment options for MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Greg, could you summarize quickly, high level, what are the various treatment options? Maybe start with the classes of medications, talk about psychotherapy, and then neuromodulation. Gregory Mattingly, MD: Certainly, and again, most...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Soothe Itchy Skin as You Age
It’s annoying, uncomfortable, and tends to occur more commonly as we get older. “Dermatologists start to see an uptick in the presentation of itchy skin around age 50, and it continues to increase as people get older,” says Daniel C. Butler, MD, director of the aging skin and geriatric dermatology clinic at the University of California San Francisco.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
What Causes Dry Eye?
You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Nexobrid for the Treatment of Thermal Burns
The approval for the non-surgical alternative was supported by phase 3 data showing ≥95% incidence eschar removal compared to a gel vehicle. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved anacaulase-bcdb (NexoBrid) as a non-surgical alternative for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- or full-thickness thermal burns.
hcplive.com
11 Expert Perspectives on the Future of Medical Specialties
A group of investigators, researchers and policymakers discuss the issues, innovations and aspirations that may define 2023 advances. Through the HCPLive Network’s 2022 This Year in Medicine Series, about 2 dozen feature articles, reviews and interviews recapped what’s been a whirlwind year in medical and public health advances, viral outbreaks and debates in care.
studyfinds.org
Best Headache Medicine: Top 5 OTC Pain Relievers Most Recommended Across Expert Reviews
Headaches can be a real pain. Thankfully, most can be treated by safe and effective over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medicines, when taken properly and discussed with a doctor, of course. We were wondering which brand name headache medicine and pain relievers were considered the best by experts. It can be...
hcplive.com
Use of Antidepressants for MDD
Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, reviews factors that lead to the use of antidepressants in the treatment of MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Sagar, when do we think about using a second-generation antidepressant or a multimodal or a newer one? And when do you think about augmentation?. Sagar V. Parikh,...
hcplive.com
Smartphone Mental Health Apps Lack Diverse Features, Consistent Privacy Settings
A new cross-sectional analysis suggest there are few options available for patients with schizophrenia or a serious mood disorder. Despite there being an abundancy in mental health smartphone apps now available to consumers, the current marketplace offers little variety in its features, nor capability in assuring consumer/patient privacy, according to findings.
