Why it was important for Hendon Hooker to be on sideline for Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 7 Clemson in Friday night's Orange Bowl to secure its first 11-win season since 2001. The Vols were able to knock off the Tigers in large part because of Joe Milton's performance. Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Milton was 19-of-28 throwing the football for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the football over as he earned Orange Bowl MVP honors.
Now Josh Heupel Just Has to Keep Tennessee Near Top
Vols have pieces in place if they can keep players leading way in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee celebrates Orange Bowl win over Clemson
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Joe Milton earned Orange Bowl MVP honors in only his second...
Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman
Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols start 2-0 in SEC play
The Lady Vols dispatched Alabama in the SEC home opener on the first day of 2023 with an 89-76 win over the Crimson Tide. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) with 22 points, while Tess Darby tallied 16 points, and Jordan Walker and Jillian Hollingshead notched 15 points. Jordan Horston finished with a pair of nines in points and assists.
Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three
One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl
Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Vols’ Halzle reveals why Joe Milton III had success in Orange Bowl win
Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle breaks down Joe Milton III's MVP-winning performance to lead the Vols past Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
