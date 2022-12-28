ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Rutgers lands top-100 guard Dellquan Warren

Dellquan Warren, No. 95 in the national class of 2024, has committed to Rutgers, he told 247Sports. Warren was on Rutgers' campus on both Thursday and Friday. He and his Keystone Academy team took part in "The Battle" held at Jersey Mike's Arena and then he attended Rutgers' game against Coppin State.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

What channel is New Orleans Saints game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Eagles on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts or backup Gardner Minshew, in an NFL Week 17 NFC football game on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (1/1/2023) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a victory, the Eagles will clinch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations

Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 2

Boys Ice Hockey: Paramus vs Nutley on December 30, 2022 — Let’s ring in the New Year!. We’re back to a full slate of hockey after a couple of holiday-shortened weeks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

