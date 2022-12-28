Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Annual Meeting was held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance. Platinum Sponsors included Mechanics...
Galion Inquirer
Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts
On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
richlandsource.com
Rubies aiming to raise $1,000 to expand women’s support
MANSFIELD — Candace Watson-Cole has a waiting list of women wanting her support as they recover from addiction or human trafficking. Watson-Cole is the founder and executive director of Rubies Women’s Group, a faith-based recovery program that houses and supports female survivors of human trafficking and addiction.
Galion Inquirer
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion
GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ABC News
Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo
A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
Galion Inquirer
Galion, Northmor wrestling teams compete over holiday break
Northmor and Galion both competed at wrestling events during the holiday break. The Galion Tigers wrestling program finished ninth out of 40 teams at the Medina Invitation Tournament, a very well-rounded tournament in Northeast Ohio. Heavyweight wrestler Alex Griffith was the top placer for the Tigers with a runner-up finish...
WLTX.com
At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles, more than half of whom are unvaccinated babies and toddlers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Measles is spreading among children in Ohio two months after cases were first detected. As of Thursday morning, there are at least 82 cases of measles in central Ohio, officials said, all of which are children. Columbus Public Health first announced an investigation into the outbreak...
‘Very bright spirit’: Ohio teen gets flu, dies in less than a week
Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and an incredibly supportive friend and sibling.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl was found dead Saturday in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Columbus. Around 3:45 p.m., Columbus police discovered the body of 15-year-old Unique Prater on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street after being alerted to reports of a dead body by a Columbus Division of Fire medic, according to […]
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Galion Inquirer
OSU / Georgia Peach Bowl starts next wave of scams
COLUMBUS – As the Buckeyes prepare for New Year’s Eve’s Peach Bowl, scammers are back off the bench. Jamie Kaufman, President of BBB Accredited Dream Seats, Inc. says bowl games are prime time for big ticket “deals.” Only they are likely to leave a fan out in the cold. “It’s the last big game of the year and it’s bringing out the cons hoping to capitalize – the prices are huge.”
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
