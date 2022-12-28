Like Steelers, Diontae Johnson has improved since bye week

The Steelers have gone 5-2 since the bye week and, results aside, have played better, more complimentary football since their 2-6 start and bludgeoning at the hands on Philadelphia in Week 8.

It’s no secret that the defense has improved, the running game has taken a step forward and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown very visible signs of improvement.

But another player, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, has made a nice progression since the midway point.

“We’ve been getting rhythm,” Johnson said of the offense Wednesday. “Kenny’s playing way better as far as when he first came in. He’s starting to see it different. You can just see that he’s playing more comfortable, getting the ball down the field, spreading it around, getting it to his guys down the field. And we’re making plays for him.”

And that last part has been the biggest part for Johnson. He’s taken advantage of his opportunities.

Before the bye week, Johnson was catching around 56 percent of his targets. He made 43 receptions on 76 catches. Since then, he’s grabbed 72 percent of his targets (39 catches of 54 targets). That mark would be top 15 in the NFL among receivers, if stretched out over the course of the season.

Through Pittsburgh’s first eight games, Johnson — who before the season received a three-year contract extension worth $18 million per year — averaged 46.7 yards per game. Since then, he’s improved that to 62.4 yards per.

“It’s just me being in that leadership role,” he said. “I’ve got to make those catches, no matter what. I put a lot of pressure on myself, too. But, at the same time, I’m supposed to make those plays, those catches. I’m just continuing to do what I do. Nothing’s changed.”

Johnson, who led the NFL in drops two years ago, has had the occasional blunder this season. He’s dropped five passes, including one Saturday in the Steelers’ 13-10 win over Vegas.

“(I’m) just focusing a little better, trying not to turn up the field without looking it all the way in,” he said. “Yeah, I had the one across the middle (against the Raiders), I should’ve made that. But stuff like that is going to happen.

“I can’t let that get me down and stop that from making more plays. I was able to bounce back and had another catch after that. Stuff like that, that’s what keeps me going, that’s what drives me and pushes me to keep getting better.”

Johnson admits that, two years ago, the drop issue was able to get to him mentally. But now, he feels that he can handle the ups and downs better, even as he continues to look for his first touchdown of the season.

“I know how to adjust to it and just keep playing, keep making plays,” he said. “The ball’s going to keep coming your way. You can’t focus on the same play. It’s going to do nothing but take you out of your game and you’re not going to be locked in, and I don’t want to be in that position.”

The Steelers’ odds of playing beyond next week’s regular season finale against Cleveland are slim. And that’s being generous. Pittsburgh will need to win out, and have several other components break their way.

Johnson’s 2022 season has been a struggle. He’s been oft criticized for a lack of production, some controversial statements to the media and his training camp hold-in as he awaited a contract. But, through that, he’s attempted to step up as a leader of a young, inexperienced offense and wide receiver group.

Now, with a season that could become meaningless before the Steelers take the field Sunday night in Baltimore, Johnson is keeping his mindset on what’s right in front of him, and he’s hoping his teammates do the same.

“I try not to think about it,” he said. “Stuff is going to happen .We can only control what we can control, which is win these last two games… and hope somebody loses, so we can get in.”