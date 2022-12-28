ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

iheart.com

Bike Lanes coming to Convoy

SAN DIEGO - Mixed reactions as the City of San Diego prepares to put in bike lanes in the Convoy Asian Cultural District, which will result in 300 fewer parking spaces. Business owners in the district told KPBS the lack of street parking will hurt them and the street is pretty dangerous for bike riders given the high number of vehicles that travel through the area. But the City of San Diego says a study showed that most people driving to the Convoy District are parking in private parking lots or on side streets and not on the main drag.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Todd Gloria finally moves to repair San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will highlight a proposed major update to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness

On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Holiday Gift Market Dec. 29, Sunset Market Discover local holiday gifts and treats at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market every Thursday in December from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with additional retail vendors, hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities and live music. Holiday Dining Guide Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Downtown Oceanside Whether you’re looking to sip champagne oceanfront or coffee curbside this New Year’s weekend, check our Downtown Oceanside Holiday Dining Guide to see which Downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sleigh the SZN Through Dec. 31, Mission Pacific Hotel Join Mission Pacific Hotel for good company, phenomenal cuisine and stellar music this New Year’s weekend. Make reservations for NYE Dinner at Oceanside’s newest Michelin Guide restaurant, Valle. Celebrate the last glorious Pacific sunset of 2022 with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as Wagyu Wellington, king oysters, black cod and more in a phenomenal presentation of flavor, thoughtful service and delicious wine. Ring in 2023 at The Rooftop Bar at the Stop the Clock New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two live DJs spinning the best dance music straight through to the wee hours of the new year. Jingle on the Beach Through Dec. 31, The Seabird Consider yourself home for the holidays at The Seabird Resort. Enjoy a free Golden Hour Champagne Toast Thursday to Sunday as you watch one of The Shore Room’s skilled bartenders expertly saber a sparkling bottle of champagne. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Noble Experience Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party at The Shore Room will include live music, a full cocktail menu of Prohibition-style cocktails, a New Year’s toast at midnight, party favors and Roaring ’20s costumed fun! At Piper Restaurant, make reservations for the NYE Dinner Saturday or New Year’s Day Farm Fresh Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Seabird is also offering kids activities open to locals on Saturday, including a Holiday Movie By The Pool and Kid’s Night Out. The Lounge Grand Opening Dec. 29, The Lounge Don’t miss the Grand Opening of The Lounge at 301 Mission Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday with 15% off all menu cocktails. A place of good people, good conversation and amazing drinks, the new Downtown cocktail bar, part of Harney Sushi, will serve Japanese-inspired craft cocktails Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

New highway laws to take effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the new year around the corner, California Highway Patrol officials today alerted residents to traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1. The laws address topics ranging from street racing to catalytic converter theft. The laws include:. — SB 1472 expands the criteria...
Sacramento Observer

Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged

(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

National City mayor wants to finish what he started last decade

Ron Morrison spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s moving back into the National City mayor’s office. It’s an office he occupied from 2006 to 2018 but has belonged to Alejandra Sotelo-Solis since then. It’s safe to say that the two mayors don’t have the same taste in interior decorating.
NATIONAL CITY, CA

