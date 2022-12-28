ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Police searching for shooting suspect who escaped from Columbus behavioral health hospital last night

Police are searching for an inmate accused of shooting at a police officer who escaped from a Columbus hospital last night. According to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 38 year-old Jacob Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital just after 8 p.m. last night. By noon on Dec. 30, he had not yet been recaptured.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New beach-inspired restaurant and bar opens doors on near east side

Even with a few consecutive days above freezing, it’s still cold in Columbus. One newly-opened King-Lincoln Bronzeville restaurant and bar may be able to remind you of warmer days, however. Waves Bar & Kitchen, which is located at 828 E. Long St., officially opened its door for business on...
COLUMBUS, OH

