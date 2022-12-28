Read full article on original website
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
Here are 5 of the latest development projects filed in Frisco slated for 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two...
Road work at SH 170 continues through January
Westbound vehicles leaving Hwy. 114 to SH 170 have to take the Parish Lane exit and continue on the frontage road through Roanoke Road. (Community Impact) Road work on SH 170 will continue through the end of January 2023, though a final date is not available, according to TxDOT officials.
NorthPark Landing apartments offers unique amenities to residents in Fort Worth
Northpark Landing apartments is set to open mid January with a host of amenities for its future residents. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northpark Landing Apartments is set to open mid January 2023 with a host of amenities for its future residents. The complex is located at 9001 N Beach St. in...
Here are 5 of the latest commercial projects coming to Keller and Roanoke in 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth? The following projects have...
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco
2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
Best of 2022: Stranger Things comes to Grapevine Mills and more top news stories from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The Stranger Things Store will let visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
Fowling Warehouse brings new venue, game to Plano
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Here are some of this year's most-read business stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Smallcakes offers a number of cupcake options. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) Here is a look at the local restaurant stories in your community. Not only is Jesse James Leyva the owner and president of Outlaw FitCamp by Jesse James, but he is also a high school dropout and lived in his car for a period of time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
Frisco Dental Studio brings ‘individualized care’ to patients in east Frisco
Each room at Frisco Dental Studio located in the Shops at Creekside is decorated to coordinate with a different country with wallpaper and posters. (Courtesy Frisco Dental Studio) Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman opened Frisco Dental Studio in December to help provide “individualized care” in dentistry, he said. He opened his family-owned...
Mark your calendar: 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
Children can read books to dogs at the Keller Public Library. (Courtesy Keller Public Library) Here are 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth you don't want to miss. Dec. 31: Celebrate the new year. Head to The Pour Shack for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party....
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
Omni PGA Frisco Resort Is Getting Lots Of Advanced Bookings Ahead Of Spring 2023 Opening
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open to the public in May 2023, and the resort’s vice president and managing director Jeff Smith says that advanced bookings have been filling up fast. According to an interview by news publication Dallas Business Journal, Smith says that the number...
