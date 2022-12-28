Alabama at Mississippi State odds, picks and predictions

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 0-0 SEC) take on the No. 20 Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1, 0-0) Wednesday. Tip-off from Humphrey Coliseum is at 9 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Mississippi State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Alabama comes into this game as one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation with an average of 83.7 points per game (17th). The Crimson Tide rely on the 3-point shot for much of their offense, and when the shot is hitting, they’re hard to beat. However, they’re only converting at a 34.0% rate, ranking 172nd in the nation, so they’re getting into some battles.

Mississippi State is a defensive-minded team that will attempt to keep this game low scoring. Mississippi State comes in ranked No. 3 in scoring defense with just 52.6 points allowed per game.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Alabama at Mississippi State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:37 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Alabama -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Mississippi State +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Alabama -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Mississippi State +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Alabama -1.5 (-105) | Mississippi State +1.5 (-115)

: Alabama -1.5 (-105) | Mississippi State +1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Alabama at Mississippi State picks and predictions

Prediction

Alabama 67, Mississippi State 60

PASS.

With the spread being only 1.5 points, wagering money on the moneyline is not worth it. Save your wager to get Alabama at the spread number.

BET ALABAMA -1.5 (-120).

Alabama will score some in this game, but Mississippi State will hold the scoring down. It will be close, but the Tide will pull away in the final minutes, and I like them up to -3.

BET UNDER 140.5 (-110).

This will not be a high-scoring affair. Mississippi State’s 3rd ranked scoring defense will do enough for this game to go Under, and its offense will not be up to a high-tempo game.

Alabama has played 7 of its 12 games to the Over while Mississippi State has played 10 of 12 to the Under. I will favor the better defense and the home team in this one when it comes to the pacing of the game. UNDER 140.5 (-110) is my favorite play.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News