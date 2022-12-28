ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Arkansas at LSU odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 4 days ago
The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1) travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers (11-1) Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Arkansas at LSU odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Arkansas comes out of the holiday break and pens the SEC season with its 1st road game. While being 4-1 away from Bud Walton Arena, all those tilts were at neutral sites. This will be the first test of coach Eric Musselman’s team in a true road environment.

LSU comes into this game with the same 11-1 record but without the hype and fanfare of the Razorbacks. Despite the record, LSU has failed to crack the top 25 this season. A win in this game, and the Tigers could find themselves doing just that next week.

Arkansas at LSU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Moneyline (ML): Arkansas -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | LSU +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arkansas -4.5 (-105) | LSU +4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 143.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Prediction

Arkansas 72, LSU 65

PASS.

The number is too high for the 1st true road game for the Razorbacks. If you want to add this into a parlay it is a solid addition. But I would refrain from betting it straight.

BET ARKANSAS -4.5 (-105).

Both teams have had strong starts to the season and as the SEC portion of the schedule begins, the true abilities of both will be found out.

Arkansas has been a bit more battle tested so far, and Musselman has the Hogs ready to go in this game. LSU is still plagued by ex-coach Will Wade issues and the lack of depth will start to creep into play during conference play. I like Arkansas -4.5 (-105).

BET UNDER 143.5 (-110).

Neither of these teams play games at a high score. Arkansas is 4-8 to the Over this season while LSU is 4-7-1. I do not see this game getting out of hand so I will take Under 143.5 (-110) as my favorite play.

