Technical Specifications (Rumored) It has been almost a year since Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and rumors and leaks about the successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have begun to circulate. Before its official debut, various details about the S23 Ultra have been leaked, including its specifications, release date, price, features, and availability. Through these leaks, we have a better understanding of what the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer. In this article, we will share our thoughts, official information, leaks, and all that is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

3 DAYS AGO