Twitter Reacts to Rumor Amazon May Launch Stand-Alone Sports App
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report Prime Video began its foray into sports programming in 2017, acquiring rights to stream some NFL Thursday Night Football games. It began streaming Premier League soccer matches in 2018 in the U.K. Prime Video, in 2021, announced it would exclusively broadcast Thursday Night Football...
hypebeast.com
Amazon Reportedly Has Plans To Launch a Standalone Sports App
Amazon may be working on a new way to boost streaming of live sporting events via a new app dedicated solely to sports content. According to The Information, the company is developing a standalone sports app. Currently, sports coverage is included under the umbrella of an Amazon Prime Video subscription,...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi 8 and POCO X2 additions bring Xiaomi's dreaded end-of-support product list to a total of 90 smartphones
Xiaomi recently updated its end-of-support (EOS) product list, with the latest update taking place on December 25. As pointed out by Xiaomiui, the latest additions to the list were the POCO X2, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A. Smartphones that are added to the EOS list no longer receive official software or firmware support from Xiaomi, and therefore they could end up being prone to security vulnerabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i7-12700F now 24% off on Amazon, but only 8% down from the launch price
Although it launched with a US$314 price tag, the 12-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-12700F (without an integrated graphics solution and bundled with a cooler) is now listed on Amazon for US$380. However, the ongoing 24% discount brings it down to US$289.99. Sadly, this is less than 8% off the aforementioned launch price.
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard approved in another country
Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has been approved by Chile, adding to the handful of approvals so far.
CBS News
Best after-Christmas deals on Apple AirPods
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you didn't unwrap the new AirPods that you wanted on Christmas this year, you can still treat yourself with...
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Technical Specifications (Rumored) It has been almost a year since Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and rumors and leaks about the successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have begun to circulate. Before its official debut, various details about the S23 Ultra have been leaked, including its specifications, release date, price, features, and availability. Through these leaks, we have a better understanding of what the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer. In this article, we will share our thoughts, official information, leaks, and all that is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
notebookcheck.net
4 entertaining open-world games for less than US$15 thanks to Steam's Winter Sale
The Steam Winter Sale is in full swing, discounting some of the best games to much more reasonable prices. Let's take a look at some excellent open-world games that have had their prices slashed to below US$15 thanks to Steam's biggest annual event. 1. Subnautica - 66% off. If you've...
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
notebookcheck.net
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
CNET
Optimize Your Amazon Echo With These 4 Prime Membership Perks
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider purchasing one through New Year's tech sales. The new year is just days away, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. Having a Prime account can bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo.
wealthinsidermag.com
While His Digital Trading Cards Tumble in Value, Trump Says His ‘Cute’ NFTs Were About the Art
After climbing to a high of 0.79 ether on Dec. 17, 2022, Donald Trump’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have dropped considerably in value over the last 12 days. On Dec. 29, 2022, Trump’s NFT collection has a floor value of 0.15 ether, which is around 81% lower than the floor value highs recorded last week.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series rumored "dead"
Reports from earlier this week all seemed to indicate that Samsung still has plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, and soon too. While the Galaxy S22 FE may be on the way, word on the grapevine leans towards that phone being the last Fan Edition model, with the Galaxy S23 FE seemingly now off the cards.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 spec sheet leaks online ahead of launch
OnePlus is set to launch its next premium phones shortly. The OnePlus 11 will make its debut in China on January 4, prior to a February 7 global launch event. Ahead of those dates, though, it appears a spec sheet for the phone has surfaced in the wild, revealing its essential details.
notebookcheck.net
Movano Evie smart ring unveiled as Oura competitor with skin temperature and SpO2 sensors
Movano has announced the Evie smart ring, a biometric tracking wearable, which could compete with the Oura ring. You can use the gadget to track many health indicators such as heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature and the menstrual cycle. Like a smartwatch, you could also use the ring to track your step count, calorie burn and sleep quality. You can view your collated health data in an accompanying app without a subscription.
notebookcheck.net
Davinci Motor DC100 e-motorcycle with 124 mph top speed to be unveiled at CES 2023
The e-vehicle start-up Davinci Motor has announced that it is coming to CES 2023 with its upcoming motorcycle. The DC100 is touted to rival traditional 1,000cc machines with its specs, not to mention its "futuristic" design. Davinci also backs it to achieve an appreciable range, replenished with fast DC charging.
