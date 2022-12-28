Blazing fast Core i9-13980HX speeds ahead of Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900HX in valid Geekbench appearance

Read full article on original website
Deal | MSI Raider GE66 with Intel Core i7-12700H and RTX 3070 Ti 24% off on Amazon
The MSI Raider GE66 is available in multiple hardware configurations, with up to 12th generation Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics options. Depending on the model, the 15.6-inch display can go from FHD to QHD and from 60 Hz to 360 Hz. Although not the fastest in the family, the discounted 12UGS-238 model packs quite a punch thanks to the CPU/GPU pair that brings together the Intel Core i7-12700H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile graphics adapter. After a 24% discount, the US$2,599 Amazon list price goes down to US$1,965.07.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics card trades blows with the GeForce RTX 3090 on Geekbench
As the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs' release date approaches, more and more SKUs are beginning to leak online. The GeForce RTX 4080 was spotted on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, it is the GeForce RTX 4090's turn. The listing also sheds light on the AD103-powered graphics card's specifications.
Boiling hot RX 7900 XTX denied RMA as AMD calls 110 °C junction temperature "normal"
AMD launched the RX 7900 XTX on December 13 with the promise of up to 70% better performance vs the RX 6950 XT. Third-party reviews proved that, although the card performs quite well, the final numbers of the RX 7900 XTX fall short of the 70% target. Some have suggested that the lower-than-expected performance may be the result of faulty drivers and hardware problems. Adding to these controversies, users on Reddit are now reporting that the RX 7900 XTX’s junction temperature can hit 110 °C, resulting in thermal throttling and performance reduction.
Redmi 8 and POCO X2 additions bring Xiaomi's dreaded end-of-support product list to a total of 90 smartphones
Xiaomi recently updated its end-of-support (EOS) product list, with the latest update taking place on December 25. As pointed out by Xiaomiui, the latest additions to the list were the POCO X2, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A. Smartphones that are added to the EOS list no longer receive official software or firmware support from Xiaomi, and therefore they could end up being prone to security vulnerabilities.
OnePlus 11: New Bionic Motor, Picture Quality Engine and updated charging profile officially previewed ahead of launch
OnePlus is currently suspected of using well-worn display panels in its upcoming 11, even as sister brands such as Vivo and iQOO move on to E6 technology in their competing Android flagships. The company has not done much to dissuade this line of speculation with its latest teasers, to be...
iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition is unleashed with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 50MP main rear camera
The final touch to its 2022 Neo7 series has most of the same specs as its flagship variant, although it swaps the Dimensity 9000+ SoC for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It may not be the latest or greatest Qualcomm chipset for smartphones out there any more, although iQOO asserts that it is still more than capable of cracking 1.1 million in terms of AnTuTu Benchmark scores.
OnePlus 11 spec sheet leaks online ahead of launch
OnePlus is set to launch its next premium phones shortly. The OnePlus 11 will make its debut in China on January 4, prior to a February 7 global launch event. Ahead of those dates, though, it appears a spec sheet for the phone has surfaced in the wild, revealing its essential details.
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
Flat-screen Galaxy S23 Ultra threatens leaker reputation as new fan-made concept renders show upcoming Samsung flagship in rumored colors
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been rendered in its four. colors of phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The well-made concept renders come courtesy of TechnizoConcept (via leaker Ahmed Qwaider), who has frequently offered up visually pleasing ideas of what the phones of the Galaxy S23 series could look like. This time around, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is dressed in the colorways that have already been mentioned in two separate leaks, with the green model shown from the front and rear.
Movano Evie smart ring unveiled as Oura competitor with skin temperature and SpO2 sensors
Movano has announced the Evie smart ring, a biometric tracking wearable, which could compete with the Oura ring. You can use the gadget to track many health indicators such as heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature and the menstrual cycle. Like a smartwatch, you could also use the ring to track your step count, calorie burn and sleep quality. You can view your collated health data in an accompanying app without a subscription.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series rumored "dead"
Reports from earlier this week all seemed to indicate that Samsung still has plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, and soon too. While the Galaxy S22 FE may be on the way, word on the grapevine leans towards that phone being the last Fan Edition model, with the Galaxy S23 FE seemingly now off the cards.
Apple's 2024 OLED iPad Pro tablets to get slight but significant display size bump
We have already reported on a claim made by display supply chain expert Ross Young in regard to Apple launching OLED iPad Pro devices (along with an OLED MacBook Air) at some point in 2024. The same source has now offered up some new information about the refreshed Apple iPad Pro tablets, and it is about their respective sizes. Apparently, the 2024 Apple iPad Pro will come in 11.1-inch and 13-inch display forms.
