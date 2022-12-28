Blazing fast Core i9-13980HX speeds ahead of Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900HX in valid Geekbench appearance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been rendered in its four. colors of phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The well-made concept renders come courtesy of TechnizoConcept (via leaker Ahmed Qwaider), who has frequently offered up visually pleasing ideas of what the phones of the Galaxy S23 series could look like. This time around, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is dressed in the colorways that have already been mentioned in two separate leaks, with the green model shown from the front and rear.

8 HOURS AGO