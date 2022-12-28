Read full article on original website
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
tulsapeople.com
Ike’s Chili celebrates 115 years
Let’s put it into perspective: Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Ike’s Chili opened in 1908. That’s how long Ike’s Chili has been in Tulsa. One year after statehood, Ike’s became part of the fabric of the city, and this year will celebrate its 115th anniversary.
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henryetta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Theatre Tulsa announces first show of new year: “1776,″ with an all-female and non-binary cast
TULSA, Okla. — Theatre Tulsa announced their first production of the new year, “1776,” will star an all-female and non-binary cast. The show tells the story of America’s Founding Fathers during 1776 as they discuss and draft the Declaration of Independence. For this specific production, Theatre...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
news9.com
Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For Second Time
The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said it's doing everything it can to save a hurt bald eagle. The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away. The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was first rescued from a creek in Nowata.
Train hits stalled RV in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tulsapeople.com
Glass act: Tulsa Stained Glass caters to all skill levels and includes a “rage room” experience
Stained glass, according to local artist Richard Bohm, can tell a story. The self-taught craftsman is the founder of Tulsa Stained Glass at 4131 S. Sheridan Road — a full-service stained glass studio and store offering a packed calendar of classes and themed events open to all skill levels.
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
