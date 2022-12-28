Glacier National Park will require reservations at all of its major entrances during the summer of 2023, the park officially announced Friday. The Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork area of the park will require a reservation from May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. New this year the park will also require reservations in Two Medicine and Many Glacier Valleys as well as St. Mary from July 1 through Sept. 10, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Park Service has rolled back the open time for non-reservation holders to 3 p.m. for...

