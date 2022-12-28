ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse News

96.7 KISS FM

Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

First Day hikes planned at state parks

On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical well-being. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly. Every time you hike, snowshoe, fat-tire bike, sled or cross-country ski a trail at one of these parks, log...
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22

It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program

During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program.  These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This Montana Restaurant The One Everyone Talks About?

Every once in a while, a restaurant can make a meal for you that's so delicious, you take any opportunity to either talk about them or go back to that establishment. If Montanans love one thing, it's a fantastic restaurant. Whether you love restaurants with a view, hole-in-the-wall spots, or restaurants that could earn a Michelin star, we have many options. What about a restaurant that everyone talks about or should know about? We have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position

Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been […] The post Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Glacier National Park will require reservations at all major entrances this summer

Glacier National Park will require reservations at all of its major entrances during the summer of 2023, the park officially announced Friday. The  Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork area of the park will require a reservation from May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. New this year the park will also require reservations in Two Medicine and Many Glacier Valleys as well as St. Mary from July 1 through Sept. 10, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Park Service has rolled back the open time for non-reservation holders to 3 p.m. for...
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
Hungry Horse News

November coldest since 1985

Hungry Horse News November was the fourth coldest month on record for the Flathead Valley. The average temperature was a chilly 23.7 degrees at the Glacier Park International Airport. The normal average is 32 degrees. The record is 16.8 degrees set in November, 1985. This was the coldest November since 1985. Records date back to 1899. Snowfall was slightly above average at 10.2 inches. The average is 8 inches. This weekend should see even colder temperatures, with lows below zero by early next week. The Flathead Basin snowpack is currently 120% of average.
Hungry Horse News

Mitchell aide’s comments on Native Americans raises eyebrows

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit Montana Free Press A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks last Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections.  “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want a lot of handouts, why are we counting their ballots?” said Drew Zinecker, who will this session serve as a staffer for Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, during a meeting of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee.  Mitchell did not respond to a request for comment. The...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park.

