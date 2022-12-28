ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Low Country Congressional Delegate seeking answers for chaos in air travel

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPaBD_0jwhrgeg00

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace welcomes the D-O-T investigation of the massive flight cancellations that stranded thousands of passengers.

The Congresswoman told Fox and Friends interviewers she narrowly escaped being a victim of the Southwest Airlines snafu herself: Mace says, she was not impressed with the speed of the Transportation Secretary's response to the crisis

In a public apology video released early Wednesday, The CEO of Southwest Airlines said, the carrier hopes to be back on schedule before the week is over.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Migrants who vowed to enter US illegally after Title 42 extension now in Texas

A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks … pros and cons, but...
EL PASO, TX
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy