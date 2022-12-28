Low Country Congressional Delegate seeking answers for chaos in air travel

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace welcomes the D-O-T investigation of the massive flight cancellations that stranded thousands of passengers.

The Congresswoman told Fox and Friends interviewers she narrowly escaped being a victim of the Southwest Airlines snafu herself: Mace says, she was not impressed with the speed of the Transportation Secretary's response to the crisis

In a public apology video released early Wednesday, The CEO of Southwest Airlines said, the carrier hopes to be back on schedule before the week is over.