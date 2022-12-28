Read full article on original website
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
Polaris the puppy was abandoned at the San Francisco airport earlier this fall, so airline staff cared for him.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.
Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close
In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Bystander rescues dog from woman trying to strangle it in Wheat Ridge
A customer went into a Walgreen's store in Wheat Ridge on Sunday and told an employee that she heard a terrible noise coming from inside a vehicle in the parking lot. That employee, "Rita," went outside and saw a woman trying to strangle the dog with a phone charging cord. She and other employees rushed to help and the dog escaped from the car. Rita quickly corralled the dog and she and her manager used a leash from the store to secure the pup so she wouldn't run into traffic. They called 911. When EMS personnel and police officers responded, the woman...
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
Enormous Bison Walks Through Parking Lot at Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Stand Inches Away: VIDEO
We know that our nation’s fabulous national parks offer a unique opportunity for visitors to mingle with wildlife within the natural habitats. And, usually, the parking lots within these areas aren’t full of wandering wildlife. However, recently, one bison was caught on tape crossing a parking lot at Yellowstone National Park.
A dog was found abandoned outside an airport after its owner was stopped from taking it on a flight, animal shelter says
Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded after a dog was found tied up at Des Moines airport. Workers said a passenger was stopped from boarding with it.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
WATCH: Pet Deer Wearing a Sweater Climbs Into House Using Dog Door
Things are awfully cold and winter-like outside these days. And the Hunting Trophies TV Instagram page has some reminders for us when it comes to pet safety. And, the remainder comes in the most adorable fashion as a pet deer wearing the latest deer-sweater style wanders inside a home, checking out what is inside the fridge.
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a record
A black bear, known as Bear 609 among officials, was naughty in her home, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She stole backpacks from hikers and nabbed food from picnic tables.
