CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch

Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
CONIFER, CO
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
pethelpful.com

12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close

In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.
BBC

Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner

A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
CBS Denver

Bystander rescues dog from woman trying to strangle it in Wheat Ridge

A customer went into a Walgreen's store in Wheat Ridge on Sunday and told an employee that she heard a terrible noise coming from inside a vehicle in the parking lot. That employee, "Rita," went outside and saw a woman trying to strangle the dog with a phone charging cord. She and other employees rushed to help and the dog escaped from the car. Rita quickly corralled the dog and she and her manager used a leash from the store to secure the pup so she wouldn't run into traffic. They called 911. When EMS personnel and police officers responded, the woman...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pet Deer Wearing a Sweater Climbs Into House Using Dog Door

Things are awfully cold and winter-like outside these days. And the Hunting Trophies TV Instagram page has some reminders for us when it comes to pet safety. And, the remainder comes in the most adorable fashion as a pet deer wearing the latest deer-sweater style wanders inside a home, checking out what is inside the fridge.

