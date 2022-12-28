Former La Jolla Playhouse chief Des McAnuff shares his ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ journey

Shelter to Soldier (STS) has received a $25,750 investment from national nonprofit Petco Love for the lifesaving work that STS conducts on an ongoing basis for shelter dogs and US veterans in need of support in Southern California, according to a news release. This year, Petco Love recognized STS for its Canine Ambassadors (therapy) dog team, which greeted guests in Gallagher Square at every San Diego Padres Sunday home game throughout the baseball season. This grant is in addition to a $7,500 Helping Heroes lifesaving investment STS received this December from Petco Love in recognition of the programs’ animal welfare impact and commitment to US veterans. The Petco Love Helping Heroes lifesaving investment powers the work of an organization that transforms animals into heroes helping others.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO