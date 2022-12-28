In New England, it makes sense for a pool house to be something else in the off-season. As architect Mahdad Saniee says, “The program for this pool house called for creating a calm and modern pavilion, which feels like an open gazebo in the summer, yet is fully usable year-round.” His sleek, elegant, Modern structure is about opposing elements: open in summer versus closed in winter, shade versus sunlight, hard patio materials versus “soft” pool water, public areas for lounging versus private ones for changing. Indeed, the open pavilion plan embraces the pool and lush grounds, while during the rest of the year, its solid masonry mass makes it a thoroughly livable dwelling. A daringly dramatic roof extends and slants 12 feet over the front glass to capture sky and sun, while interior skylights bring in natural light in colder months. An engag- ing rhythm of slats filter light and allude to a traditional pergola structure. Glass panels open at the touch of a button, transforming the space from an enclosed room to an open pavilion.

