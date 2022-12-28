Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Wanting To Make Music Like N.W.A
Ice Cube has revealed that 2Pac wanted to make music just like N.W.A. before becoming one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars in the ’90s. During a visit to Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast with his Mount Westmore groupmates E-40 and Too $hort, Ice Cube spoke on meeting ‘Pac when he was a member of Digital Underground and becoming friends with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Gives Coi Leray Her Flowers: ‘Super Proud Of You’
Busta Rhymes had nothing but good things to say about Coi Leray after the pair ran into each other earlier this week, and the feeling is more than mutual. The “Big Purr” rapper ran into Busta at a club appearance, and shared a video partying with him on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 27). Though they haven’t collaborated, a now-viral TikTok mashup by NYC producer DJ Saige features Coi’s new single “Players” over Busta’s classic 1997 hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and it played as the pair danced.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Believes Young Thug Is Being ‘Left To The Wolves’ In RICO Case
Lil Durk has shared his thought’s on Young Thug‘s current incarceration, explaining that he thinks the rapper is being targeted in the YSL RICO case. Durkio used his Instagram platform on Thursday (December 22) to call for Thugger’s freedom and asked that his followers drop a green heart emoji into the comments to show their support.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Warns Diddy He’s A ‘Dangerous Underdog’ Ahead Of Verzuz Battle
Jermaine Dupri has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of his reported Verzuz matchup against Diddy, warning that he is a much tougher opponent than some may realize. While talking about his prowess as a producer, JD told the hosts of The Goats And Underdogs podcast that he believes Diddy might be the only music executive with a comparable career.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
LaKeith Stanfield’s ex calls him out for keeping their child a secret
Acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield, who is best known for his starring roles in the blockbuster films Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, is being put on full blast by his child’s mother. Artist Tylor Hurd accused Stanfield of not acknowledging their child, something that Stanfield adamantly denies.
musictimes.com
Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute
Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that’s revolutionizing the music industry.
HipHopDX.com
Oschino Recalls Jadakiss Telling Him Not To Sign To Roc-A-Fella: 'Don't Do It'
Oschino, the former State Property rapper, has recalled the time Jadakiss tried to warn him off signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. The Philadelphia rapper (real name Oschino Vasquez) signed with The Roc in 1999 after a bathroom conversation with JAY-Z. But before putting pen to paper, he took the idea to Kiss who told him not to sign with the label.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To
Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Believes Rappers Should Take 'Hip Hop SAT Test' Before Getting Record Deal
Joe Budden thinks the bar needs to be raised in Hip Hop, and believes one way to do that is to make rappers take a “Hip Hop SAT” before a label signs them. The former Slaughterhouse lyricist appeared as a guest on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he and co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke about the oversaturation of the podcast market.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dead At 43
Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with the group when she was just 14.
